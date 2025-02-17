A spinoff for The Neighborhood is on the way over at CBS as plans to expand the TV universe are underway at the network.

While an official pick-up has yet to be announced, we’re breaking down everything we know about series details ranging from the cast to the premise of this project. Scroll down for a closer peek at the need-to-know details, and stay tuned for more as it continues to take shape.

Is the new Neighborhood spinoff officially happening?

Not yet. Stay tuned for news if it is picked up to series.

What is The Neighborhood spinoff about?

According to Deadline, the premise of the spinoff revolves around the Butler sons, Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney), as they tackle a new adventure by leaving their family’s nest to kick off the next chapters of their lives. This next chapter will see them occupy a new neighborhood that isn’t too far away but may as well be worlds apart as they take on Venice Beach.

Who will star in The Neighborhood spinoff?

As previously mentioned, Spears and McKinney will reprise their roles as Mary and Malcolm to lead the show, and it has since been announced that Justin Long, Kara Royster, Hunter King, and Angelique Cabral are also poised to guest star in The Neighborhood‘s forthcoming Season 7 finale as part of a backdoor pilot for the spinoff as potential cast members for the new show.

Per Deadline, Long is set to play a tech millionaire named Bruce, Royster portrays Malcolm’s new neighbor and would-be influencer Matisse, King will appear as Bellamy, a content creator for a cannabis boutique, and Cabral will play Lisa, a book agent with her sights on Malcolm’s writing.

Who would make The Neighborhood spinoff?

Hailing from CBS Studios and production companies including Cedric the Entertainer‘s A Bird and a Bear Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment, and TrillTV, the spinoff comes from The Neighborhood showrunners Bill Martin and Mike Schiff who will executive produce with Cedric the Entertainer, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Eric C. Rhone.

Stay tuned for updates on the project as it takes shape at CBS, and let us know what you hope to see from the potential spinoff.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS