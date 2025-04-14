Trump Slams ’60 Minutes’ Over Latest Episode & Says CBS ‘Should Lose Their License’

President Donald Trump is outraged over Sunday night’s (April 13) episode 60 Minutes and has called for its network, CBS, to be fined and lose its license to broadcast.

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to lash out at the long-running news programme over two specific segments, one about Ukraine and the other about Greenland. The President didn’t like what he heard and called for FCC chairman Brendan Carr to “impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior.”

“Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name “TRUMP” in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s “BROADCAST” tops them all,” Trump wrote.

“They did not one, but TWO, major stories on “TRUMP,” one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were President and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently,” he continued.

Almost every week, 60 Minutes, which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name “TRUMP” in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this… pic.twitter.com/z7ucpadUEa — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 14, 2025

According to Deadline, the 60 Minutes segment on Ukraine featured an interview with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. During the interview, Scott Pelley stated that Trump “rewrote history, saying, falsely, that Ukraine had started the war” before showing a clip of Trump referring to Zelensky as a “dictator.”

The segment on Greenland saw Jon Wertheim speaking to residents about their thoughts on the U.S. potentially annexing the country. Many were opposed to the idea, with Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen saying, “Greenland is for Greenlanders, not for anybody else.”

Trump, who said he’s “so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount,” added, “They are not a “News Show,” but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as “News,” and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing. They should lose their license!”

“Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior,” he concluded. “CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this.”

Trump is currently suing CBS over the way 60 Minutes edited an interview with Kamala Harris in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. The President claims the network edited the interview in a way that made Harris look better.

While the network has denied this, Paramount Global, the parent of CBS, has reportedly selected a mediator to try to come to a settlement. This comes as Paramount Global is hoping to merge with Skydance, which requires regulatory approval from the Trump administration.

