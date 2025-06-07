Rachel Zoe Joins ‘RHOBH’ Cast & Fans Are Here for Her Return to Bravo

Rachel Zoe has officially joined the Season 15 cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — marking her return to Bravo for the first time in 10 years.

On Friday, June 6, the reality TV personality known for appearing in The Rachel Zoe Project took to Instagram to announce the big news.

“It’s official. I am coming back to Bravo,” Zoe told followers in a joint video from the network and on her personal grid. “I am joining the cast of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.”

The fashion designer, 53, added, “It’s been a while and you’ve been asking me to come back to television. And I said when the stars align or it makes sense or I have enough to say to share with all of you, and now is the time.”

To conclude her update, Zoe told fans, “I’m really excited to be with you all again, and I hope you are too. So let’s have some fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe)

In the comments, fans and fellow Real Housewives stars shared their reactions to the news, with many Instagram users congratulating Zoe for her return.

One follower shared, “Welcome home! You started this channel! The Rachel Zoe project was everything ❤️❤️❤️.”

Someone else echoed, “Ok I’m tuning in- Rachel Zoe is a millennial safe space.”

Fellow RHOBH cast member Sutton Stracke exclaimed, “Great news!!!!! 😽😽😽 💥.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow declared, “Congratulations!!!!!! LOVE THIS !!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Vanderpump Rules personality Stassi Schroeder commented, “Oh Rachel this is everything.”

Meanwhile RHOBH “friend” Kathy Hilton shared, “So excited you’re joining the gang!!! I love you!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Zoe starred in The Rachel Zoe Project, which followed her life as a fashion designer and celebrity stylist, from 2008 to 2013. Since then, she has continued her success in the fashion and lifestyle arenas thanks to her newsletter The Zoe Report.

As of writing, Bravo has not officially confirmed a premiere date for RHOBH Season 15, although it is expected to kick off sometime in early 2026.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Streaming on Peacock