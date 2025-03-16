‘Elsbeth’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Elsbeth is on break until April due to March Madness. The final five episodes of Season 2 will kick off upon the show’s return on Thursday, April 3, but the CBS drama is already preparing for the future. Elsbeth was renewed for Season 3 alongside a handful of other CBS shows on February 20, assuring that Carrie Preston‘s quirky Elsbeth Tascioni will be back to solve more mysteries.

It’s too early to know exactly what to expect plot-wise in the third season, but here’s a breakdown of when to expect the Season 3 premiere, the remaining schedule for Season 2, and more details.

When is the Elsbeth Season 2 finale?

Elsbeth Season 2 has a 20-episode order, double the episode count from Season 1. Season 2 Episode 16, “Hot Tub Crime Machine,” airs on Thursday, April 3 at 10/9c. A finale date will be announced at a later time, but assuming it airs each week without interruption, the Season 2 finale could be on Thursday, May 1.

When does Elsbeth Season 3 premiere?

Elsbeth Season 3 will premiere in the 2025-2026 season. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time, but Elsbeth Season 2 premiered in October 2024 and Season 1 premiered in February 2024. It’s no doubt headed for another fall premiere given the success of CBS’ Thursday primetime lineup this year, which has been a mix of two returning shows and two new ones.

Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage starts it off at 8/7c, followed by Ghosts at 8:30/7:30c, Kathy Bates‘ Matlock at 9/8c, and Elsbeth at 10/9c. All four shows have already been renewed for the 2025-2026 season (with Ghosts scoring a two-season renewal, assuring its return for the following year). All four shows are successful on CBS and Paramount+, the network’s streaming service, so CBS won’t want to change up this hit lineup.

According to CBS, Georgie & Mandy delivers 12.9 million multiplatform viewers. Elsbeth averages 11 million multiplatform viewers, up +3 percent year over year. Ghosts delivers nearly 11 million multiplatform viewers with streaming alone up +9 percent year over year. And Matlock is bringing in 16.9 million multiplatform viewers per episode. With such strong viewership behind each title, fans can expect the CBS Thursday lineup to stay the same next season.

Who is in the Elsbeth Season 3 cast?

A full cast list will be announced at a later time, but expect Preston to return as the titular character along with costars Carra Patterson and Wendell Pierce. Depending on how Judge Crawford’s storyline is handled in the remaining episodes of Season 2, it’s possible that Preston’s husband, Michael Emerson, could come back in Season 3, but for now he’s only confirmed to be a Season 2 foil for Elsbeth. Ben Levi Ross will likely continue his guest star role as Elsbeth’s son, Teddy. And here’s hoping that Elsbeth’s sweet romance with Ioan Gruffudd‘s Angus has the chance to continue in Season 3 (they amicably parted ways after the Valentine’s Day episode). There’s also been a romance brewing between Kaya and Cameron (Sullivan Jones), so he might be back as well.

This show is known for its litany of exciting guest stars, so expect a new star-studded bunch to be announced closer to the Season 3 premiere. The next guest of the week is Mary-Louise Parker in the April 3 episode.

Is Elsbeth new this week?

There will be no new episode of Elsbeth for the rest of March 2025. The series returns on Thursday, April 3.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest on Elsbeth‘s third season.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, April 3, 10/9c, CBS