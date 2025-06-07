Kelly Clarkson Scolds Audience After Suggestive Benicio del Toro Question

Kelly Clarkson scolded her audience on The Kelly Clarkson Show after unintentionally asking Benicio del Toro a suggestive question about a bathtub scene in The Phoenician Scheme.

In the newest episode of her talk show, the American Idol alum sat down with del Toro to discuss the Wes Anderson flick. The movie premiered on May 31 and it follows a wealthy businessman, Zsa-zsa Korda (del Toro) after he names his only daughter, Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a nun, as the heir to his estate.

One scene features del Toro, 58, in a bathtub — something he and Clarkson, 43, discussed the logistics of during his appearance.

“You get so into trying to figure out the riddle of getting it right that you just forget, and then the next day you’re all crinkly like a prune,” he explained of filming while being submerged in water.

To that, Clarkson asked, “How do you not look like a prune by hour one?”

“You get a good hair and makeup person to take care of it,” del Toro replied.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer admitted that she “prunes up like 20 minutes” in water before making an accidental innuendo.

Clarkson pointed out, “Yeah, continuity … must have been real hard in that area, yes.”

As del Toro and members of the audience burst out laughing, Clarkson suddenly realized her snafu.

“No, no, no!” she exclaimed before jumping to her feet and scolding the audience. “I did not mean … I am way too tired. I did not even mean that. I meant you’re pruny. Nasty people!” she insisted.

In addition to del Toro, the film stars Michael Cera, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hanks, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston and more.

The Phoenician Scheme is now playing in theaters.