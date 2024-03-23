Everything We Know About the Potential ‘Fire Country’ Sheriff Spinoff

Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

CBS may have a new franchise on its hands. Fire Country has been such a hit for the network, it’s no surprise that it wants to possibly expand its world.

It was soon after the first season that rumors started about a potential spinoff, and Fire Country is about to introduce a character who could be leading it. But there are a few stages until a series is ordered, so where do things stand for this series? Who could be starring in it? What would it even be about?

Read on for everything we know and keep checking back because this will be updated as more is announced.

Is There Going to Be a New Fire Country Show?

Potentially! Right now, it’s still just being talked about and nothing official (including a pilot) has been ordered by CBS.

Who Would Star in the New Series?

Morena Baccarin has been cast as a Sheriff’s Deputy, Mickey, in Fire Country Season 2. She has held the position for 15 years and knows every part of Edgewater, including its residents. She’s very protective of her town. She could go on to star in the potential series.

“Morena is the perfect addition to our players here, our cast of people. She fits in so well. There’s no drama,” Fire Country star Kevin Alejandro told TV Insider. “She comes in ready to work, and it’s really cool to see a new fresh sort of character on our show. She’s kind of perfect for what we’re doing.”

How Will Fire Country Set up the Potential New Show?

Baccarin will be guest starring in Fire Country Season 2 Episode 6, directed by series star, executive producer, and co-creator Max Thieriot. He has described Mickey as a “really fun” and “exciting” character.

Executive producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan told us that the sheriff’s office will interact with Three Rock (the fire camp for inmates) and Station 42 in the episode. “It’s such a natural kind of intersection of those worlds, and it’s really fun to get to know somebody at the sheriff’s office and to see the interaction of agencies,” Rater explained. “Morena’s amazing. We’re just so excited to explore that world.”

Added Phelan, “and also just to expand Edgewater, our town, in terms of the different people who live there and there are so many opportunities for public service up there.” According to Rater, bringing in Sheriff Mickey allows them to “get to know Edgewater more in a fun way.”

And it sounds like we should get at least one Sharon and Mickey scene because Diane Farr raved to us about Baccarin and her character. “I had such an amazing time working with her because she’s a peer,” she explained. “Just to have another woman there who is like a peer, I think it’s great. It’s a male-dominated field, firefighting, and it’s one of the best representations I’ve seen of different races and different women and different sexual orientations in the house, but [Sharon] doesn’t have peers, so we can only hope there’ll be a lot more Morena.”

When we spoke with Alejandro, he wasn’t sure what Manny’s relationship with Mickey will look like. “It’s a totally different entity. It’s a different world that’s being created over there and we’re far removed from each other. I know that she’s in charge,” he said. “She runs the show. So I think it would be really interesting to see where they go with that and how Manny even fits into that world.”

What Would the Spinoff Be About?

An official description will have to wait until the potential show moves to another stage.