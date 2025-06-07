As Fox cleaned house ahead of its 2025–2026 season, the network cleared The Cleaning Lady from its schedule, canceling the crime drama after four seasons. And fans are mourning on social media.

“The Cleaning Lady has become a huge part of my life,” Reddit user harmonyvc22 wrote. “I really wished there [would] at least [be] a final season to give it a proper closing of the story. I don’t want to say goodbye to TCL.”

In a comment on the thread, user Love_Peace_438379 wrote, “I’m in shock as well, like everyone else. Fox could have [given] it one last season, a Season 5. Alert: MPU [has] also been canceled as well. This sucks big time.”

And caseykk97 said, “I’m literally crying right now. Like, I’m sad that Jorge [Santiago Cabrera] and Thony [Elodie Yung] never ended up a couple.”

MommaLlama27 noted it was hard to adjust to the new dynamic after the death of The Cleaning Lady cast member Adan Canto. “But I am a huge fan of how it’s been going now, with Thony standing up for herself and her and Jorge’s story now unfolding,” they added. “And Fi [Martha Millan] and Chris [Sean Lew], how theirs are unfolding, too. There’s so much story left to tell!”

A fan named Taylor Gipson, meanwhile, started a Change.org campaign to persuade Fox to bring the show back for a fifth season. “The Cleaning Lady resonates deeply with many of us who have often felt marginalized or underrepresented and, of course, [love] a good thrill,” Gipson wrote in the petition description. “As a person of color in a society that frequently overlooks our worth, seeing characters like Thony portrayed with strength and intelligence is empowering.”

In another Reddit thread, one fan proposed a spinoff show following Jorge as he tries to get the cartel back. “He is clearly the fan favorite, and there is so much more to Jorge’s story,” Fun-Ear-4180 wrote. “He’s such a complex, complicated character, played so well by Santiago Cabrera, that I believe there would be interest with viewership and big ratings.”

Elsewhere on Reddit, fans expressed hope that The Cleaning Lady’s cancellation would allow Yung to bring her Elektra from Daredevil to the revival Daredevil: Born Again.

“It’s f***ing dope they [brought] back Frank [Jon Bernthal], and I’m stoked they’re bringing back Jessica Jones [Krysten Ritter] … but I want Elektra back as much as any of them,” maybe_a_frog wrote.

“Yeah, a lot of the plot around [Elektra] and [criminal organization] The Hand was not great, but [Yung] absolutely killed it as Elektra,” said Kaldricus.

When one role closes, another opens? Stay tuned, Cleaning Lady fans…

The Cleaning Lady, Seasons 1–3 Now Streaming on Max, Season 4 Now Streaming on Hulu