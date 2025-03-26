‘Yellowstone’ Kayce Dutton Procedural Spinoff in the Works at CBS: Report

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Taylor Sheridan shows just keep on coming. CBS is reportedly developing a Yellowstone spinoff (yes, another one), this time a procedural format starring Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton.

Yellowstone ended with Season 5 in December 2024, but a Beth and Rip spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is going to continue the Dutton family’s onscreen story. Puck reports that a Kayce-focused spinoff is in the works at CBS and would be separate from the Beth and Rip series. Puck also reports that the Beth and Rip spinoff is now in pre-production after being announced in December around the time of the Yellowstone finale.

This Kayce spinoff would reportedly air on CBS instead of Paramount Network or Paramount+ like the other shows in the Yellowstone universe. Should it air on CBS, it would stream on Paramount+ instead of going to Peacock like Yellowstone does through a longterm licensing deal.

There are reportedly no deals in place yet for this rumored offshoot. Yellowstone shows are produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, but Deadline reports that CBS Studios is so far not involved in this potential Kayce spinoff either. There is, however, one CBS name that’s rumored to be working with this potential series: SEAL Team showrunner Spencer Hudnut.

CBS aired a couple of seasons of Yellowstone on the network during the Hollywood strikes in 2023. Fans were shocked by the level of censoring the series had to undergo (cable channels can include a lot more profanity and violence than broadcast programs). The Kayce series would presumably have to dial down expletives and violence as well, should it become a full-fledged CBS procedural.

No other cast members are mentioned as potential additions to this show, but a Kayce show without his wife and son (Kelsey Asbille‘s Monica and Brecken Merrill‘s Tate) would be odd.

Other Yellowstone spinoffs are all prequels. 1883 was the first, followed by 1923, currently in its second season. Both of the prequels are Paramount+ originals, but 1883 and 1923 Season 1 aired on Paramount Network in recent years.

1923, Sundays, Paramount+