The seventh season of FBI may have recently begun (in October), but the good news is that you can enjoy the episodes to come knowing that it will be back. The CBS drama got a multi-season renewal in April.

The network renewed all three FBI shows—the original and the two spinoffs, Most Wanted and International—during the 2023-2024 season. FBI received a three-season renewal at the time to take it through Season 9 in the 2026-2027 season.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement then. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

Read on for everything we know about what’s to come for FBI, from a potential premiere date to who will be back and more.

When will FBI Season 8 premiere?

It’s too early to have that information, but chances are it will be in the fall of 2025, likely mid-September to early October.

Who’s returning for FBI Season 8?

Katherine Renee Kane (Tiffany) exited in the Season 7 premiere. In Season 7, the cast consists of Missy Peregrym (Maggie), Zeeko Zaki (OA), Jeremy Sisto (Jubal), Alana De La Garza (Isobel), and John Boyd (Scola). Lisette Olivera (Syd) was cast in a series regular role as Scola’s new partner, but she will now be exiting after a few episodes. We’ll have to wait to see if a new series regular is cast—or if anyone else leaves the show before Season 8.

What will FBI Season 8 be about?

Since Season 7 is still airing, we can’t even begin to guess which storylines could carry over as the agents continue to investigate cases of the week.

Is there an FBI Season 8 trailer?

Not yet!