‘FBI’ Is Returning for Season 8: Who Will Be Back?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 4
Bennett Raglin / CBS

The seventh season of FBI may have recently begun (in October), but the good news is that you can enjoy the episodes to come knowing that it will be back. The CBS drama got a multi-season renewal in April.

The network renewed all three FBI shows—the original and the two spinoffs, Most Wanted and International—during the 2023-2024 season. FBI received a three-season renewal at the time to take it through Season 9 in the 2026-2027 season.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement then. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

Read on for everything we know about what’s to come for FBI, from a potential premiere date to who will be back and more.

When will FBI Season 8 premiere?

It’s too early to have that information, but chances are it will be in the fall of 2025, likely mid-September to early October.

Will All 3 'FBI' Shows Cross Over in 2024? Series Bosses Give an Update (Exclusive)
Related

Will All 3 'FBI' Shows Cross Over in 2024? Series Bosses Give an Update (Exclusive)

Who’s returning for FBI Season 8?

Katherine Renee Kane (Tiffany) exited in the Season 7 premiere. In Season 7, the cast consists of Missy Peregrym (Maggie), Zeeko Zaki (OA), Jeremy Sisto (Jubal), Alana De La Garza (Isobel), and John Boyd (Scola). Lisette Olivera (Syd) was cast in a series regular role as Scola’s new partner, but she will now be exiting after a few episodes. We’ll have to wait to see if a new series regular is cast—or if anyone else leaves the show before Season 8.

What will FBI Season 8 be about?

Since Season 7 is still airing, we can’t even begin to guess which storylines could carry over as the agents continue to investigate cases of the week.

Is there an FBI Season 8 trailer?

Not yet!

FBI - CBS

FBI where to stream

FBI




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs
1
Kellie Pickler in Court Battle With Late Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Parents Over His Belongings
TJ Holmes
2
T.J. Holmes Shares Shock Health Update After Suffering ‘Severe’ Pain
Susan Seaforth Hayes and Stephen Schnetzer on 'Days of Our Lives'
3
Stephen Schnetzer Talks Returning to ‘Days’ After 45 Years
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and Jimmy Fallon
4
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Hoda Kotb’s Farewell, Plus Jimmy Fallon ‘Hangover’ & More
Drew Carey and Pete Holmes on Hollywood Squares
5
See Drew Carey Get Roasted in Fun-Packed ‘Hollywood Squares’ Teaser