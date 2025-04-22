Fire Country is returning for more.

CBS renewed quite a few of its shows early on, with the Max Thieriot-led drama one of them, in February 2024. That means that with a major cliffhanger, as the series star, creator, executive producer, and director warned TV Insider, coming, we know that it will be back for a fourth season. But that’s not all that’s coming as the Fire Country universe is expanding.

Read on for everything we know about Fire Country Season 4, from the premiere date to the cast, as well as the spinoff Sheriff Country, and more.

What led to Fire Country‘s early renewal?

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBSEntertainment, at the time the renewal was announced. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

In February 2024, CBS noted, Fire Country delivered 10.6 million multi-platform viewers with streaming alone up +43% year over year.

When will Fire Country Season 4 premiere?

There isn’t a premiere date just yet, but it’s likely it will premiere in the fall, late September or early October. And considering how well it’s done on Fridays, we’d be surprised if it didn’t continue to air that night.

Who will be in the Fire Country Season 4 cast?

Season 3 stars Max Thieriot (as Bode), Billy Burke (as Vince), Kevin Alejandro (as Manny), Diane Farr (as Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (as Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (as Jake), and Jules Latimer (as Eve). Jake is currently thinking of taking a captain’s position elsewhere, but we’ll have to see if Jordan Calloway leaves the show in the Season 3 finale or if something happens to change his mind.

When is the Fire Country Season 3 finale?

The final two episodes of the season will air back-to-back on Friday, April 25, at 9/8c.

First, in “A Change in the Wind,” directed by Thieriot, when a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode and Manny jump into action to protect the patrons and property.

Then, in “I’d Do It Again,” extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter’s (Jeff Fahey) care facility.

How will the finale end to set up Fire Country Season 4?

Max Thieriot told TV Insider in April that the cliffhanger at the end of the Season 3 finale is a “game-changer. I think it’s shocking. It’s going to make an impact for sure.”

When it comes specifically to his character, “Bode has gone on a pretty big journey this season and made a lot of progress towards his ultimate goal of this Leone legacy that he has finally embraced. I think he does a lot of reflecting on what that means, and especially given everything he’s going through and everything he’s seeing with his dad and his grandfather, the way that it ends is in a way that could only make that be something that progresses more or it could sort of leave him questioning what his legacy is at the same time,” Thieriot teased. “I think it leaves him at a big turning point in his life and his career, a real crossroads.”

What will Fire Country Season 4 be about?

Beyond the firefighters at Station 42 and Three Rock continuing to fight fires and the character and family drama of their lives, it’s impossible to say just yet. We’ll have to wait to see where the Season 3 finale leaves everyone.

Is there a Season 4 trailer?

Not yet. It’s too soon.

What’s going on with Sheriff Country?

A spinoff starring Morena Baccarin as Bode’s aunt and Diane’s stepsister, the straight-shooting Sheriff Mickey Fox, will be airing in the 2025-2026 season as well. She investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.

Is there another Fire Country spinoff?

Not yet. When Jared Padalecki came in for a three-episode arc as Camden Casey, it was said that his character could potentially lead his own spinoff. There have been no updates since, and executive producer Tia Napolitano told TV Insider in December 2024 that while he wouldn’t return in Season 3, “the door’s definitely not closed” on him appearing on Fire Country.