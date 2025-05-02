‘Elsbeth’ Shocker: Carra Patterson Exits Series, Will Return as Guest Star in Season 3

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 19, “I’ve Got a Little List.”

Elsbeth star Carra Patterson is leaving the CBS procedural after two seasons. Patterson has played NYPD officer Kaya Blanke since Season 1 and through most of Elsbeth Tascioni’s (Carrie Preston) cases until she was promoted to detective in Season 2, separating the women who had evolved into very close friends (and roommates, for a time).

Patterson’s last episode as a series regular will be the Elsbeth Season 2 finale on Thursday, May 8, on CBS. She’ll return as a guest star in Elsbeth Season 3, and her guest-star role will continue indefinitely, Deadline reports. Kaya’s exit was prompted by her receiving another promotion to undercover agent. Patterson addressed her Elsbeth exit in a statement after the penultimate episode of Season 2 aired on Thursday, May 1, on CBS. Her statement reiterates that she will be back next season.

“My character, Kaya Blanke, is embarking on a new adventure as the story continues to unfold, and I am excited to do the same,” Patterson told Deadline. “But we will see Kaya again — fans will find out what she’s been up to in her new role as ‘Detective’ next season when I come back to guest star and play with Carrie and Wendell. I am beyond grateful to the cast, crew, and producers, and of course, the fans, for all the love and support.”

Kaya’s promotion was a sudden surprise in the episode, titled “I’ve Got a Little List.” Kaya didn’t apply for the job. It was Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) who recommended her for it. The new job will take her to Washington, DC.

“You are joining a special task force in D.C. A spot just opened up,” Wagner said. “Training starts right away. It will require extensive training in D.C. and undercover assignments.”

Next week’s finale will include a celebratory sendoff for Kaya and a musical number featuring past guest stars from Seasons 1 and 2.

Showrunner Jonathan Tolins told Deadline, “Kaya just turned out to be this wonderful partner for Elsbeth, and that relationship was one that we all love so much, and we love Carra. We’re excited that the character got her promotion and achieved that dream. She’s not leaving the world of the show. She’s just not going to be with us every day. I don’t want to make too much of the change.”

Ethan Slater debuted as Elsbeth’s new accompanying officer in the latter half of Season 2. Could he be more of a presence in Season 3?

Elsbeth, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, May 8, 9/8c, CBS