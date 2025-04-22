Matthew Gray Gubler is officially returning to CBS.

The network has ordered Einstein, in which he will star, and the comedy DMV to series for the 2025-2026 season. The news comes just after CBS announced the straight-to-series order of a new FBI series tentatively titled CIA starring Tom Ellis.

Einstein, described as a drama with comedic undertones, follows the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein, Lewis (Gubler, who starred on Criminal Minds for its 15-season run on CBS), who spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Rosa Salazar) solve her most puzzling cases.

Gubler’s Lewis is “a popular professor at Princeton…when he actually shows up for class. Irreverent and misguided, Lewis’ genius and famous name weighs heavily on him but using his gift to help solve homicides may — finally — offer his life some direction and purpose.” Salazar’s Veronica “Ronni” Paris is a Detective Inspector for the New Jersey State Police, who went into law enforcement after the death of her husband. Sharp and disciplined, Ronni demands a lot from her colleagues and even more from herself and feels conflicted about working with Professor Einstein.

Andy Breckman serves as writer and executive producer. Randy Zisk is executive producer and director. Joining them as EPs are Tariq Jalil and Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz (Seven One Studios International). The series is produced by CBS Studios.

The single-cam workplace comedy DMV is based on award winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story. It is set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV. The quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other.

Harriet Dyer (whose Colin From Accounts streams on Paramount+) plays Colette, the driving examiner with a huge heart. She takes the scared and nervous people because she’s calming and patient and genuinely roots for them to pass. Smart, self-aware, and working on herself, Colette is adorably neurotic, bad with boundaries, and often prioritizes other peoples’ feelings over her own. Tim Meadows‘ Gregg is a former high school English teacher who is the examiner who likes to get through the driving tests, and the day, as quickly as possible. He has an uncanny ability to make dead-on observations of those around him, is sardonic and defeated, and would love nothing more than to retire.

Molly Kearney will play Barbara, the boss of this branch who considers herself one of the gang, even though “the gang” does not. Barbara is a glass-half-full, over-sharer who is incredibly inappropriate and terrible at reading a room. She cares deeply and tries very hard but misses the mark. Alex Tarrant‘s Noa is the dreamy, charismatic, golden boy. He seems destined for much greater things than working at the DMV. He is good at everything and never gets into awkward situations. A star surfer, he lives the “Pura Vida” life and doesn’t sweat the small stuff.

Tony Cavalero will play Vic, who before landing at the DMV worked as a bouncer, security guard, and head cook. He has found his true calling as a driving examiner and takes the entitled drives who deserve to be taken down a notch. A lovable scumbag and odd-ball, Vic has no edit, doesn’t think about consequences, and has a wildly inflated sense of himself. Gigi Zumbado‘s Ceci is the scrappy, tough, and sassy driver’s license photo taker who has no time for anyone’s nonsense. She’s impatient, critical, and thinks she can do everyone’s job better than they can.

Dana Klein is executive producer and writer. Also serving as EPs are Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Robyn Meisinger. Trent O’Donnell serves as director and executive producer on the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

