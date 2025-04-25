CBS had to make some tough cuts to its programming ahead of the fall 2025 season. FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, S.W.A.T., and Poppa’s House will all not be returning. However, the network also added some new programming to its slate, such as Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue and FBI offshoot CIA, as well DMV, Einstein, and The Road.

But what about beloved series The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah? The show premiered in 2021 and is currently in the midst of its fifth season. With Season 5 coming to a close on May 4, viewers are anxious to know if there will be more story to tell in a Season 6.

Scroll down for everything we know about the future of The Equalizer at CBS.

Was The Equalizer renewed for Season 6?

The Equalizer is the one CBS show that’s still on the bubble at this time. The network has not yet confirmed whether there will be a Season 6. With finances being the main issue, Queen Latifah reportedly agreed to concessions that could help her show’s odds of getting renewed, according to Deadline.

Is The Equalizer ending?

Even if the show does get renewed for Season 6, it appears to be coming to an end. Deadline previously reported that The Equalizer is eyeing a 13-episode sixth and final season.

Seasons 1 and 4 had 10 episodes each, while Seasons 2, 3, and 5 all had 18 episodes, so a 13-episode order would fall in the middle.

Will The Equalizer have a spinoff?

On April 22, Deadline reported that CBS is not moving forward with the previously planned Equalizer spinoff starring Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz. The actors appeared in the April 20 episode of The Equalizer, which was reportedly tested as a backdoor pilot.

Reports of a spinoff first surfaced in November 2024, with Welliver and Feliz’s casting confirmed in January 2025. It’s unclear if they will appear in future episodes of the mothership show.

