Kit Harington Joins ‘Industry’ for Season 3 at HBO

Kit Harington has found his next HBO gig and it isn’t a Game of Thrones spinoff. The actor known for playing Jon Snow in the fantasy drama is going corporate with a role in Industry‘s third season.

According to Deadline, the actor is about to start production on the latest chapter of the HBO series which produces the program in a joint venture with BBC and Bad Wolf. Harington will recur as Henry Muck, a CEO and founder of the exciting green tech energy company Lumi, which is about to go public.

Production is set to begin this April in the U.K., with Season 3 being comprised of eight all-new episodes. Industry takes a deep dive into the world of international finance, as seen through the eyes of ambitious twentysomethings who are struggling to secure their futures. Boundaries between colleagues, friends, lovers, and enemies blur in the company culture which is defined by sex, drugs, and ego.

Only time will tell how Henry Muck will mesh with the team at Pierpoint & Co’s London office, but fans will surely be excited to see how they get on once the show returns to television. In Season 3, Pierpoint is exploring ethical investing when the desk finds itself in the spotlight of the splashy IPO of Lumi.

Written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO and BBC. It’s executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, Ryan Rasmussen, and Rebecca Ferguson.

As fans of Harington may recall, the actor’s been rumored to be working on a Jon Snow Game of Thrones spinoff series. While HBO has been exploring that potential, it seems they’ve found a perfect fit for this Industry addition, which will hopefully hold over fans until a potential update on the Thrones concept.

Stay tuned for more on Harington’s Industry role and more as these projects continue to take shape at HBO and let us know what you think about his casting in the comments section, below.

Industry, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO and HBO Max