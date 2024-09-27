[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Industry Season 3.]

Industry Season 3 is proof that networks need to let shows cook. The HBO finance drama has delivered its most captivating season yet with episodes that feature bold structural swings and dastardly, shocking betrayals from the characters.

The season concludes on Sunday, September 29 at 9/8c in an episode that’s sure to shock. Thankfully, Industry has already been renewed for Season 4, so the story of this cutthroat capitalist world will continue. But will this season’s guest stars be back? And when will the series return? Here’s a breakdown of all there is to know so far about the show’s future. Spoilers for previous episodes ahead!

Is Industry renewed?

Yes, HBO renewed the drama on September 19. Nothing in the announcement said that it would be a final season, so it’s possible that the series could continue after Season 4.

According to HBO’s renewal announcement, Season 3 is pacing nearly 40 percent ahead of Industry Season 2 with an average of 1.6M viewers per episode and growing. Viewership for Industry in the five weeks before its renewal ranked among its top-five weeks ever, the network shared, adding that social conversations are 2x higher than Season 2 and growing by double-digits each week.

What happened in Industry Season 3?

The season began with Harper (Myha’la) working for a new, “moral” hedge fund after she was fired from Pierpoint by Eric (Ken Leung) at the end of Season 2. Harper started further down the food chain than she would like at this new job, but she schemed her way into the good graces of her new job’s No. 2 in command, Sarah Goldberg’s Petra Koenig.

Harper made quick work of starting up a new, buzzy fund with Petra, which made their paths cross with her former colleagues at Pierpoint. As her reunion with Eric in Europe revealed, getting Pierpoint to be the sales reps for her new fund was Harper’s version of revenge against her former boss.

Yasmin (Marisa Abela) was haunted by a fateful trip on her disgraced father Charles’ (Adam Levy) yacht all season. The heiress was hounded by paparazzi at every corner as the search for her missing dad continued. She was shacking up with Robert (Harry Lawtey) in the meantime in a house they shared with Harper, and the romantic tension between Yas and Rob continued all season.

Kit Harington’s Henry threw a wrench into everything. His Elon Musk-inspired CEO found himself being investigated for corruption by the UK government after the IPO launch of his company, Lumi, went south. The company tried to make Rob, their Pierpoint rep, the fall guy, and he was reluctantly still connected to Henry after the dust settled. Yas and Henry got into a romantic and kinky fling as well, making Rob (and in an odd but unsurprising development, Eric) jealous.

Harper, who’s now obsessed with insider trading, became privy to some key information about Pierpoint becoming a sinking ship. The penultimate episode of the season showed Pierpoint in potential ruin, with the big wigs at the company trying every avenue to save it. Eric proved himself to be more cutthroat than Harper when he betrayed his longtime friend and colleague, Bill Adler (Trevor White). And the other shocking twist of the season came when a flashback revealed that Yas was involved in her father’s death (he fell overboard and she did nothing about it), and Harper helped keep the secret. The complicated friends had a big falling out that has yet to be resolved.

Rishi (Sagar Radia) also had a noteworthy episode focused on his gambling addiction and the havoc it wreaks on his personal and professional life.

Will Kit Harington be back in Industry Season 4?

Industry has a history of not explaining why certain characters are no longer around, but select guest stars have returned, like Sarah Parish’s Nicole Craig, who was shockingly killed off at the beginning of Season 3. Given his major role this season, it seems that Harington’s presence in Season 4 would be needed. But as of the time of publication, it has not been confirmed if the Game of Thrones star will be back.

Viewers can expect the main stars to return, as HBO has not announced otherwise.

When does Industry Season 4 come out?

There’s no premiere date set for the fourth season and it presumably has not begun filming. But there have been two-year gaps between each season, so it’s reasonable to assume that Season 4 would come out in 2026. Season 4 will presumably consist of eight episodes like the three seasons before it.

Industry is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

Industry, Season 3 Finale, Sunday, September 29, 9/8c, HBO