TV went beyond our wildest dreams this week — quite literally in the case of Netflix‘s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic The Sandman — and we could hardly sleep with so many new episodes to watch. Surely enough, the latest releases provided more than enough wonderful dialogue to choose from for this week’s ‘Best Lines’ roundup.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series got spooky with its third episode, which took the Wildcats on a camping trip in the woods. For All Mankind kept us enthralled with its Mars storyline, as complications arose while the astronauts prepared for a voyage home, and the Only Murders crew navigated the Arconia amidst a blackout — and a few new details about the murder mystery came to light.

So which lines shined in this week’s lineup? Read further to find out.

​​Natasia Demetriou in What We Do in the Shadows
FX

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

“Rich humans are basically like veal: conceptually repulsive, but so buttery on my tongue.”

—Nadja (​​Natasia Demetriou) explaining that they need to keep the drink prices at the night club high in order to attract rich humans to feed from.

Dara Reneé in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Carlos: “I think that’s enough. Who you trying to suffocate, honey?”

Kourtney: “Um, spiders, ghosts, men’s rights activists.”

—Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez) questions why Kourtney (Dara Reneé) is using so much bug spray when they’re camping in the woods.

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith in Trying
Apple TV

Trying (Apple TV+)

Nikki: “Jase, he doesn’t like us.”

Jason: “How could you not like us? We’re adorable.”

Nikki: “I can read the notes he makes. You don’t spend six months in therapy without learning how to read upside down.”

—Jason (Rafe Spall) tries to reassure Nikki (Esther Smith), who’s worried about what their new council worker thinks of them as parents before their check-in.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show
Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“Definitely made all of my brother’s birthday parties about me.”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan telling Jimmy Fallon about her “younger sibling energy.”

Marisa Abela in Industry
HBO

Industry (HBO)

“Let’s level with one another. We’re all c**ts, aren’t we? So let’s just lean into it, yeah?”

—Yasmin (Marisa Abela) tells her boss Hilary (Mark Dexter) — who just received a bust of himself in the mail — after announcing that she’s looking into getting involved in private wealth management.

Joel Kinnaman in For All Mankind
Apple TV+

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Ed: “How’s fuel production going?

Louisa: “‘Moving like molasses,’ as you Americans say. Sort of like you.”

—Helios astronaut Louisa (Anne Beyer) jokes to Ed (Joel Kinnaman) — who’s moving slowly due to an injury — on the joint Mars base, as the crew is trying to prepare to head back to Earth.

Paul Walter Hauser in Black Bird
Apple TV+

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Jimmy: “You’re not a killer, man.”

Larry: “I am.”

Jimmy: “I’ve looked into the eyes of a few. And you don’t have those eyes.”

Larry: “What eyes do I have?”

Jimmy: “A wannabe’s.”

—Jimmy (Taron Egerton) calls out serial killer Larry (Paul Walter Hauser), trying to goad a confession out of him.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste in The Sandman
Netflix

The Sandman (Netflix)

“You are utterly the stupidest, most self-centered, pathetic excuse for an anthropomorphic personification on this or any other plane.”

—Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) sister, chides him for feeling like “nothing” after he completed his mission to get back the tools that were stolen from him.

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai in Reservation Dogs
FX

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Bear: “It’s like, they don’t even teach you anything, just expect you to know.”

Spirit: “Yeah. That’s the Native way of teaching. We have this, uh, traditional pedagogy of, uh, just get out there and learn, f**ker.”

—Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) complains to his spirit guide (Dallas Goldtooth) on his first day on the job at a construction site.

Rey in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
Disney+

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (Disney+)

Rey: “I could use a little R and R and R. Rest, relaxation, and reading.”

Rose: “Relaxing. With a Jedi text?”

Rey: “You relax your way, I relax mine.”

—Rey (Helen Sadler), after the crew arrives on the Halcyon star cruiser for a vacation

Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mabel: “Hips before dips, Oliver.”

Charles: “Knees before cheese.”

—While walking up the Arconia’s stairs during a blackout, Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles (Steve Martin) tell a struggling Oliver (Martin Short) that climbing wouldn’t be as difficult if he left the bag of dips he got from the diner behind.

Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal
HBO

The Rehearsal (HBO)

“I began living in his home… eating what he eats… playing what he plays… using the weapons he uses… reading what he reads… sleeping where he sleeps.”

Nathan Fielder slowly transforms into an unsuspecting actor in his acting class, called “The Fielder Method,” and things get a little extreme.

