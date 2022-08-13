TV went beyond our wildest dreams this week — quite literally in the case of Netflix‘s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic The Sandman — and we could hardly sleep with so many new episodes to watch. Surely enough, the latest releases provided more than enough wonderful dialogue to choose from for this week’s ‘Best Lines’ roundup.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series got spooky with its third episode, which took the Wildcats on a camping trip in the woods. For All Mankind kept us enthralled with its Mars storyline, as complications arose while the astronauts prepared for a voyage home, and the Only Murders crew navigated the Arconia amidst a blackout — and a few new details about the murder mystery came to light.

So which lines shined in this week’s lineup? Read further to find out.