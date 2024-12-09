The Golden Globe‘s 2025 nominations have officially been unveiled, and while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is no stranger to controversial choices, the latest nominee lineup will surely cause a stir among audiences.

While there are some nice surprises like nominations for True Detective breakout Kali Reis and Slow Horses favorite Jack Lowden, there were plenty of surprising exclusions like Bridgerton, Interview With the Vampire, Rivals, and so much more.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the biggest surprises and snubs for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Let us know what your thoughts on the nominations are in the comments section, and scroll through for a peek at our running list.

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 5, 2025, CBS