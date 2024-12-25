The 24 Best TV Episodes of 2024

Larry Horricks / AMC

Just two seasons in, Interview With the Vampire already has four contenders for the best TV episodes of all time, if not more. But “I Could Not Prevent It” is arguably the most important one it will ever produce. It contains every point this show is trying to make and the premise of not only the titular interview but Anne Rice’s novel in general: the death of a daughter. Each detail of this episode is intellectually layered, allowing new discoveries in Paris and Dubai with every watch. The racism of the Théâtres des Vampires and more seeds of Armand’s (Assad Zaman) unreliable narration are at work during the trial, and the main themes of contrition and fickle memory dominate as the season’s heart and soul, Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles), are unwillingly reunited with a repentant Lestat (Sam Reid) in the worst circumstances imaginable. Anchoring it all is Hayles’ powerhouse performance, whose ferocious Claudia sings the song her executioners wrote while she and lover Madeleine (Roxane Duran) are burned alive in the afternoon sun.

The episode also revisits two key scenes from Season 1 — Claudia’s vampiric birth in Episode 4 and the awful violence between Louis and Lestat in Episode 5 — and retcons them without betraying the truth of the physical abuse Louis suffered at Lestat’s hand. This was always going to be a tightrope act. Even attempting a story like this is incredibly bold; pulling it off with such artistic aplomb is the most impressive TV writing in recent memory (and to think they still had another shoe to drop in the finale). “I Could Not Prevent It” was the elephant in the room in every episode before it, and it will continue to define every episode after. It needed to deliver in spades, and it exceeded all expectations. — Kelli Boyle