With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 1-7.

Netflix is introducing us to the fantastical world of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman (August 5), making it an easy pick to top our list this week as we await the chaos caused by Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) captivity. Meanwhile, Beavis and Butt-head returns for new adventures in a Paramount+ series (August 4), and creator Mike Judge told TV Insider it includes some of his favorite episodes.

Reservation Dogs returns for its second season (August 3 on Hulu), and the four teens (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis) prepare for their move to California. Also back for a second season is Industry (August 1 on HBO), and the young bankers must face a post-COVID world with a trading floor that’s more charged up and paranoid than ever.

Among the movies coming to streaming this week is Prey on Hulu (August 5), following a skilled warrior from the Comanche Nation who protects her tribe from a highly-evolved Predator. Plus, if you didn’t see Lightyear in theaters or just want to watch it again, Buzz’s (Chris Evans) origin story will be streaming on Disney+ (August 3).

Nothing returns to the list from last week.