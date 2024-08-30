Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

In HBO’s Industry, romance is as volatile as working at London’s biggest investment bank.

The series highlights the highs and lows of working finance while also spotlighting the messiness of modern-day relationships. Friendship and rivalries all bleed into desire, making for one of the best representations of what dating is like in the modern era. Although the focus of the series is the death of work-life balance, there are an array of couples that make Industry so fun to watch.

Ranging from strict hookups to episodes-long romances, Industry is undeniably one of the sexiest shows in HBO history. With Season 3 currently airing, we are charting some of the most important couples in the series and ranking them from best to worst.

Industry, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO