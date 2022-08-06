Best Lines of the Week (July 29-August 4): ‘You Need to Uno Reverse Card This’

TV Insider Staff
As July came to a close and August got started, this week featured an ending and a beginning — but in the case of TV, there were mostly beginnings. From Prime Video‘s sci-fi drama Paper Girls to FX‘s sophomore season of Reservation Dogs, there was no shortage of new episodes — and great dialogue — to sink our teeth into.

Just when you think the stakes can’t get any higher for the astronauts in For All Mankind Season 3, the space drama ups the ante, as proven with its eighth episode. The same goes for Apple TV+‘s Black Bird, in which Jimmy’s (Taron Egerton) prison-induced paranoia and attempt to get a confession out of serial killer Larry (Paul Walter Hauser) kept us on edge. Only Murders in the Building ended its latest episode on a high (but dark) note, and HBO‘s workplace-set Industry packed so much drama into its Season 2 premiere that it definitely bodes well for following episodes.

With so much new TV this week, which lines caught our eye? Read further for more.

Camila Mendes in Riverdale
The CW

Riverdale (The CW)

“Great, so that’s it then. We’re all going to die. I’m so happy I moved here sophomore year.”

—Veronica (Camila Mendes) after finding out that everyone is trapped in Riverdale and an approaching comet is going to wipe it off the map

Neil Patrick Harris and Tisha Campbell in Uncoupled
Netflix

Uncoupled (Netflix)

Suzanne: “I went out with that guy I met on Hinge.”

Michael: “Yeah.”

Suzanne: “Suffice it to say, they should rename that app ‘Unhinged.’”

—Suzanne (Tisha Campbell) explains to Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) that her recent date with a guy she met on an app didn’t go as well as she had hoped.

Paulina Alexis in Reservation Dogs
FX

Reservation Dogs (FX)

“Quit being cheap. My bro’s all sad panties. My hair’s falling out. Like… Where’s your Gandalf stick or your wand or some s**t? You need to Uno reverse card this s**t.”

—Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) asks the “white wizard” to remove the curse she asked him to put on Jackie (Elva Guerra), which Willie Jack thinks is backfiring on her community, but the wizard says he’s unable to.

Laney Stiebing in Black Bird
Apple TV+

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

“You can die, but you can’t un-live.”

—Jessica Roach (Laney Stiebing), one of Larry Hall’s (Paul Walter Hauser) victims who narrates the episode, while reflecting on her life and how her time belonged to her

Edi Gathegi in For All Mankind
Apple TV+

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

“These are engineering problems, my friends. And we are engineers. Shall we begin?”

—Dev (Edi Gathegi) to the Helios, Russian and NASA teams after presenting his plan to set off a bomb to expose the buried HAB that Danny (Casey W. Johnson) and Ed (Joel Kinnaman) are trapped inside

Camryn Jones in Paper Girls
Prime Video

Paper Girls (Prime Video)

Tiffany: “Weird Al is dead.”

Erin: “What? He’s probably just old.”

Tiffany: “My hamster’s name is ‘Weird Al.’”

—After time-traveling to 2019 from 1988, the four girls (Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Fina Strazza) wonder what else is different while getting settled in older Erin’s (Ali Wong) house for the night.

Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

“So I checked out the Pickle Diner, the subway stop, the Soho Forever 21 just to be sure. She’s nowhere.”

—Oliver (Martin Short) tells Charles (Steve Martin), worrying about Mabel (Selena Gomez), who stabbed an attacker on the subway and hasn’t responded to any texts or calls since.

Myha'la Herrold in Industry
HBO

Industry (HBO)

Jesse: “Stuck in limbo. What’s your excuse?”

Harper: “Purgatory.”

Jesse: “Hmm. My advice: Don’t wait for others to pray for you.”

—Harper (Myha’la Herrold) and Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass), an extremely successful hedge fund manager who thrived during the pandemic, make conversation at the bar in a the hotel where she’s been living.

Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou in What We Do in the Shadows
FX

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Lazlo: “I think there’s method in his madness. What we’re seeing are the early tentative explorations of maybe a sculptor or an architect.”

Nadja: “Or a psychopath.”

—Lazlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (​​Natasia Demetriou) discuss young Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who has been wreaking havoc in the house.

Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

“I thought you were gonna be with young Cersei Lannister this summer, jet skiing and sight-seeing and terrorizing innocent townspeople.”

—Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez) questions why Ricky (Joshua Bassett) came to camp instead of going on vacation with Lily (Olivia Rose Keegan), one of their musical theater rivals from another high school.

