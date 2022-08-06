As July came to a close and August got started, this week featured an ending and a beginning — but in the case of TV, there were mostly beginnings. From Prime Video‘s sci-fi drama Paper Girls to FX‘s sophomore season of Reservation Dogs, there was no shortage of new episodes — and great dialogue — to sink our teeth into.

Just when you think the stakes can’t get any higher for the astronauts in For All Mankind Season 3, the space drama ups the ante, as proven with its eighth episode. The same goes for Apple TV+‘s Black Bird, in which Jimmy’s (Taron Egerton) prison-induced paranoia and attempt to get a confession out of serial killer Larry (Paul Walter Hauser) kept us on edge. Only Murders in the Building ended its latest episode on a high (but dark) note, and HBO‘s workplace-set Industry packed so much drama into its Season 2 premiere that it definitely bodes well for following episodes.

With so much new TV this week, which lines caught our eye? Read further for more.