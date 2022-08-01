Elvis Launches ‘Summer Under the Stars,’ New Season of HBO’s ‘Industry,’ USA’s ‘Snake in the Grass,’ ‘Split’ Finale

A 24-hour Elvis Presley movie marathon kicks off the 20th edition of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong “Summer Under the Stars” event, honoring a different star each day. HBO’s high-finance drama Industry returns for a second season. USA’s new competition show Snake in the Grass is part survival series, part The Mole. The British drama The Split, set at a family divorce-law firm, wraps its third and final season.

Summer Under the Stars

6am/5c

The 20th annual monthlong salute to cinema icons, with a different star featured in a 24-hour marathon each day through August, gets off to a hip-swiveling start with wall-to-wall Elvis Presley movies and documentaries. It starts with 1981’s posthumous tribute, This Is Elvis, and includes Elvis on Tour (2 pm/1c) from 1972 and the 1970 performance film Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (10/9c), with the prime-time showcase slot going to 1964’s Sin City classic Viva Las Vegas (8/7c), co-starring Ann-Margret. Just the thing for those whose appetite was whetted by Baz Luhrmann’s current big-screen biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Industry

Season Premiere 9/8c

The stakes get even higher in the second season of the slick drama about ambitious young bankers in the London office of Pierpoint & Co., which is shaken up in a post-COVID world by new management from across the pond in the good old USA. No longer on probation, “graduates” Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Gus (David Jonsson) can’t afford to rest on their laurels with new bosses and recruits forever nipping at their stylish heels.

Snake in the Grass

Series Premiere 11/10c

With elements of Survivor, The Mole and ABC’s more recent The Hustler, a new competition series hosted by Bobby Bones drops four contestants into the wilds of Central America to tackle challenges, knowing a saboteur (the “Snake”) is among them trying to block their every move. If a challenge is completed successfully, they get a clue to the Snake’s identity. In the final round, they gather in the “snake pit” to guess which of them is the Snake. If they get it right, they win $100,000. If not, the Snake slithers away with the entire prize.

The Split

Series Finale 12am/11c

The third and final season of the terrific British domestic drama, set at a family law firm specializing in divorce, took an ironic twist when lead lawyer Hannah (Nicola Walker, great as ever) negotiated her own split from husband Nathan (Stephen Mangan). In the series finale, Nathan is getting cold feet about his impending marriage to Kate (Lara Pulver), and Hannah has her own tough choices to make regarding Christie’s (Barry Atsma) proposal to move with him to New York.

