Industry returns for Season 3 this Sunday, August 11, on HBO, and new episodes are getting rave reviews from critics. The series gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug-fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office. And the Season 2 finale, which aired in September 2022, set the stage for big changes ahead.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington and Barry‘s Sarah Goldberg join the fold for Season 3, which will see Pierpoint looking to the future and taking a big bet on ethical investing. Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la Herrold) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Goldberg).

The sexy finance drama is sure to shock this upcoming season, but let’s review the most important developments from Industry Season 2 and its finale before we’re back in the Pierpoint shark tank.

What happened in Industry Season 2?

The central conflict of Industry is the complicated relationship between Harper and her boss, Eric. After being fired for locking Harper in a meeting room in Season 1 (among other offenses with clients), Eric turned the tables on Harper in the Season 2 finale after he returned to the company. He got Harper fired after watching her become increasingly cutthroat at work, one of her biggest betrayals being against Danny Van Deventer (Alex Alomar Akpobome) and Rishi Ramdani (Sagar Radia).

Eric had been holding onto Harper’s secret — her forged college degree — since Season 1 and finally used that information against her to get her ousted from the company. However, this act could also be seen as one that ultimately protects Harper since she also committed some insider trading. Prior to this, Harper and everyone at Pierpoint were scrambling to save their jobs throughout the season as the threat of a merge with the New York team loomed.

The season also marked a huge shift for Yasmin, who was financially cut off by her father. Yas and Robert’s relationship evolved from its secretly kinky dynamic in Season 1 to more of a real friendship in Season 2, though it’s clear that Robert’s feelings for Yas still very much exist. He did, however, get into a sexual relationship with Nicole (Sarah Parish), one of Pierpoint’s clients who was also inappropriate with Harper in the past. Harper’s personal life involved a hookup with Rishi right before his wedding, making her eventual betrayal all the more worse.

In Season 3, Harper will be fighting to get the thrill of the financial world back through her relationship with Goldberg’s Petra, and based on the trailer below, it seems that Yas could rekindle her dominating sexual energy with Harington’s Henry.

Gus (David Jonsson) was also fired in Season 2 for leaking information to Harper. Things turned out all right for Gus, as he was hired by the Jeff Bezos-inspired Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass) afterwards. They left for the U.S. by the end of the season, and it seems that was both of their character’s exits from the show as Jonsson and Duplass are not on the cast list for Season 3.

Industry Season 3 Cast

In addition to the stars listed above (and with the exception of Jonsson and Duplass), Conor MacNeill (Kenny), Indy Lewis (Venetia), Adam Levy (Yas’ father, Charles), Trevor White (Bill), Elena Saurel (Anna), and Irfan Shamji (Anraj) are all returning for Season 3.

Joining Harington and Goldberg as new cast members are Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Havill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.

How many episodes are in Industry Season 3?

Industry Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, one airing weekly on HBO from August 11 through September 29.

Industry, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, August 11, 9/8c, HBO