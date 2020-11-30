Worth Watching: Mishaps on ‘Good Doctor’ and ‘Industry,’ A Disney Singalong and ‘CMA Country Christmas’

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

The Good Doctor (10/9c, ABC): Seems we just got started… The medical drama signs off until January with a winter finale in which autistic Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) steep learning curve is further challenged by being put in charge of a new class of residents. Trying not to micromanage, he steps back to give the newbies some freedom and autonomy, a decision that backfires when a patient’s misdiagnosis leads to possibly tragic consequences. Should Shaun be blamed for another’s mistake? That’s how the chain of responsibility works.

Industry (10/9c, HBO): In the most intense episode yet of the high-finance melodrama, trainee Harper (Myha’la Herrold) scrambles to cover a major discrepancy in one of her trades, which could cost the firm — and her fledgling career — dearly. (That’ll teach her to party so hard during the work week. Or not.) If you can’t wait a week to see what happens next, the entire first season is now available for streaming and binge-watching on HBO Max.

See Also Roush Review: Swimming Upstream in 'Industry's Sexy Shark Tank In HBO's sleek new drama, a group of overworked, ambitious recruits tries to survive a high-stakes London investment firm.

The Disney Singalong (8/7c, ABC): Follow the animated lyrics to harmonize with stars including Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Ciara, BTS, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., P!NK and Katy Perry in a holiday-themed music special. The highlight: a visit to Broadway’s spectacular New Amsterdam Theatre, shuttered since March, where the casts of The Lion King and Aladdin, and the North American touring companies of Frozen, take the stage.

CMA Country Christmas (9/8c, ABC): More seasonal music, with a Nashville twang, is the draw of the annual CMA event, reconceived this year to echo the more intimate holiday specials of yore (think Andy Williams) when it felt like we were visiting the stars’ own homes. Thomas Rhett and his wife, author Lauren Akins, are the hosts, with performers including Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling.

Inside Monday TV: The live shows begin on NBC’s The Voice (8/7c), and now it’s the viewers’ turn to vote on the Top 17 performers… On CBS’s The Neighborhood (8/7c), should Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) be worried when Tina (Tichina Arnold) makes an appointment with the same couples counselor (Suzy Nakamura) that neighbors Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) see?… It’s the end of the road for Fox’s Filthy Rich (9/8c), with secrets spilling out in the series finale. Unfortunately for the Montreaux family, it would take a miracle to find out what happens next.