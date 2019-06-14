TV News Roundup: 'GOT' and 'Murphy Brown' Stars Join 'The Right Stuff,' Lena Dunham Returns to TV & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW FRIDAY TV NEWS:

They've Got The Right Stuff

The cast of NatGeo's The Right Stuff is expanding as the show adds Game of Thrones star Joe Dempsie and Murphy Brown's Jake McDorman (both above).

According to Deadline, the two actors join Suits star Patrick J. Adams as well as Aaron Staton, Michael Trotter, Micah Stock and James Lafferty in the series about the Mercury Seven (astronauts assigned to Project Mercury) and based on Tom Wolfe's non-fiction book. Adams is set to play John Glenn in the historical drama.

Lena Dunham Sets Her TV Return

Girls creator and star Lena Dunham is going financial for her latest TV venture with HBO as her series Industry was picked up for eight episodes according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dunham will team up with Konrad Kay and Mickey Down for the drama which is set against the background of international finance. The series is reportedly based on Kay and Down's own experiences in the world and will follow young up-and-comers trying to navigate their way through the cutthroat field. No word has been given if Dunham will appear in the show, but she's set to executive produce and direct the pilot.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo to Host Netflix Prank Show

NBC Unveils Democratic Debate Lineup

People may know him best as Dustin in Stranger Things , but Gaten Matarazzo has a new gig at the streamer according to Deadline . The young star will reportedly host and executive produce Prank Encounters for Netflix, which is expected to launch later this year.

The first round of participants in the June 26 and 27 Democratic debates have been revealed by NBC as they'll air at 9/8c on each night. Among the participants are Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and more. See the full list above.