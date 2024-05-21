‘Industry’ Sets Season 3 Premiere as HBO Unveils First Looks at Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg & More (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Kit Harington, Myha'la, Sarah Goldberg, Harry Lawtey, and Marisa Abela in 'Industry' Season 3
Nick Strasburg / HBO; Simon Ridgway / HBO; Nick Strasburg / HBO

Industry

 More

Industry has set its long-awaited Season 3 premiere date at HBO as the critically acclaimed drama will make its return on Sunday, August 11, airing in the coveted 9/8c timeslot.

In addition to unveiling the premiere date, HBO also released several first-look photos featuring returning stars and new additions like Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington and Barry star Sarah Goldberg who join the mix as Henry Muck and Petra Koenig. From creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their new identities within the pressure cooker environment.

Also in the mix are sex and drug-fueled blitz of international bank Pierport & Co’s London office. In Season 3, Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing as Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Harington’s Henry Muck, in a story that runs to the top of finance, media, and government.

Meanwhile, since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig. In addition to Abela, Lawtey, Leung, and Myha’la, other returning cast members include Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji.

Other newbies joining Harington and Golberg include Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Cavill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd. Don’t miss it for yourself, scroll down for a closer peek at Season 3’s latest photos, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from Industry when it returns later this summer.

Industry, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, August 11, 9/8c, HBO and Max

Kit Harington as Henry Muck in 'Industry' Season 3
Nick Strasburg / HBO

Kit Harington as Henry Muck

Marisa Abela as Yasmin in 'Industry' Season 3
Nick Strasburg / HBO

Marisa Abela as Yasmin

Myha’la as Harper in 'Industry' Season 3
Nick Strasburg / HBO

Myha’la as Harper

Sagar Radia as Rish and Ken Leung as Eric in 'Industry' Season 3
Nick Strasburg / HBO

Sagar Radia as Rish and Ken Leung as Eric

Ken Leung as Eric, Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing and Kit Harington as Henry with Aidan Whytock as moderator in 'Industry' Season 3
Simon Ridgway / HBO

Ken Leung as Eric, Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing, and Kit Harington as Henry with Aidan Whytock as moderator

Kit Harington and Marisa Abela in 'Industry' Season 3
Simon Ridgway / HBO

Kit Harington and Marisa Abela

Myha’la and Sarah Goldberg in 'Industry' Season 3
Simon Ridgway / HBO

Myha’la and Sarah Goldberg

Myha’la, Harry Lawtey, and Marisa Abela in 'Industry' Season 3
Nick Strasburg / HBO

Myha’la, Harry Lawtey, and Marisa Abela

Harry Lawtey and Kit Harington in 'Industry' Season 3
Nick Strasburg / HBO

Harry Lawtey and Kit Harington

Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey in 'Industry' Season 3
Simon Ridgway / HBO

Marisa Abela and Harry Lawtey

