Industry has set its long-awaited Season 3 premiere date at HBO as the critically acclaimed drama will make its return on Sunday, August 11, airing in the coveted 9/8c timeslot.

In addition to unveiling the premiere date, HBO also released several first-look photos featuring returning stars and new additions like Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington and Barry star Sarah Goldberg who join the mix as Henry Muck and Petra Koenig. From creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their new identities within the pressure cooker environment.

Also in the mix are sex and drug-fueled blitz of international bank Pierport & Co’s London office. In Season 3, Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing as Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Harington’s Henry Muck, in a story that runs to the top of finance, media, and government.

Meanwhile, since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig. In addition to Abela, Lawtey, Leung, and Myha’la, other returning cast members include Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji.

Other newbies joining Harington and Golberg include Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Cavill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd. Don’t miss it for yourself, scroll down for a closer peek at Season 3’s latest photos, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from Industry when it returns later this summer.

Industry, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, August 11, 9/8c, HBO and Max