HBO & Max 2024 Slate: ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Hacks’ & More Among Schedule

HBO and Max are building an impressive slate for the 2024 TV season with plenty of returning favorites and enticing new titles sure to draw in viewers and subscribers.

Speaking to press about programming, HBO & Max’s Chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys, laid out everything that’s coming up for the 2024 season and even hinted at what’s to come in 2025. TV Insider was on site for the New York City-based event and has the need-to-know details about what’s on the horizon.

Among the titles coming early in 2024 is the lauded anthology True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Led by showrunner Issa López, this iteration of the crime drama follows two detectives as they attempt to uncover the mystery unfolding in their remote Alaska town of Ennis. The show kicks off the new year with a premiere slated for January 14. Meanwhile, Curb Your Enthusiasm is poised to follow with a February premiere window.

As for whether or not Season 12 will be the last, Bloys told TV Insider, “We leave it up to Larry, and I think he’s thinking about what he wants to do.” In other words, no major decisions about the comedy’s fate have been determined at this time beyond the forthcoming episodes.

The press was also shown several trailers, two of which were new segments for forthcoming HBO limited series The Regime and The Sympathizer, both of which are eyeing early 2024 debuts, likely springtime. The Regime is led by Kate Winslet, who previously featured in Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown with the premium cabler. It tells the story of one year within the walls of a palace belonging to a modern European regime as it starts unraveling.

Meanwhile, The Sympathizer is an espionage thriller about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the U.S. The show, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Hoa Xuande, is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Following his successful standup special Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael is continuing his relationship with the Max brand as Bloys unveiled the docuseries Jerrod, which follows the comedian in his day-to-day life. No exact premiere date has been set, but it’s expected within the first half of 2024.

The Jinx is also returning for Part 2 of the true crime docuseries about serial killer Robert Durst. If viewers thought Part 1 was explosive, the trailer shown to attendees is sure to shock when it arrives as it promises more revelations.

Bloys also teased several returning Max titles expected to drop this spring and early summer, ranging from Tokyo Vice and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School to the long-awaited third seasons of Hacks and The Sex Lives of College Girls. But the main event is surely HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, which has completed filming its eight-episode second season and is in post-production.

The epic trailer, which must have been over two minutes long, hinted at war ahead as Rhaenrya (Emma D’Arcy) seeks revenge for the death of her young son, putting Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her children in her crosshairs. As for a premiere date, Bloys hinted early summer is the primary window for Dragon‘s return.

Also expected this summer is the fourth and final season of the Italian hit My Brilliant Friend, Season 3 of Industry, which will feature Thrones‘ Kit Harington and Barry‘s Sarah Goldberg. Additionally, attendees were shown the trailer for Sam Mendes‘ half-hour comedy The Franchise, which explores the inner workings of a fictional film set and its crew as they shoot a superhero blockbuster. Himesh Patel, Billy Magnussen, Aya Cash, Richard E. Grant, Daniel Bruhl, and more feature in what appears to be a hilarious and timely comedy.

And the irony isn’t lost that the next title on the slate is The Batman spinoff The Penguin starring Colin Farrell, who returns in his role as mobster Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot. Unveiling the trailer to press, the new look offered a closer glimpse at the new characters joining the franchise started by Matt Reeves. The premiere is expected for 2024, but it’s unclear when The Penguin will officially debut as production was interrupted amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Rounding out the definitive scripted lineup for 2024 is Dune: Prophecy, previously known as Dune: The Sisterhood, which Bloys reported finishing shooting and will arrive in the fall time. When it comes to shows disrupted or pushed back on the slate due to strikes, Bloys revealed The White Lotus and The Last of Us are both anticipated to arrive in 2025, along with the It prequel series Welcome to Derry, which was originally supposed to debut in Fall 2024.

With the hope that a deal can be reached between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA, the titles revealed by Bloys will arrive in 2024. Stay tuned for more info on the upcoming shows in the months ahead, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section below.