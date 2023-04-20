Kit Harington Joins ‘Industry’ Cast for Season 3 Table Read

Industry‘s third season is shaping up as HBO unveiled behind-the-scenes photos from the cast’s table read which features a familiar face in newest member of the team, Kit Harington.

The Game of Thrones alum is trading in Jon Snow’s fur pelts and billowing cloaks for the corporate world of HBO’s hit drama as a new character in the series. His casting was announced at the beginning of April 2023, as it was revealed he’d appear in a recurring capacity as Henry Muck, a CEO, and founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company.

Back to business. Season 3 of #Industry is now in production. pic.twitter.com/Tdfgk5V1U5 — HBO (@HBO) April 20, 2023

The photos don’t surprise too much as it was also unveiled with Harington’s casting that production would begin this month in the U.K. Season 3 of Industry will include eight all-new episodes as the story continues to take a deep dive into the world of international finance.

Harington fit in right alongside the show’s returning stars who were also featured in the photos shared by HBO with the caption, “Back to business. Season 3 of #Industry is now in production.” The Bad Wolf Production for HBO and BBC also teased the start of filming in these photos with the image of a clapperboard as seen through a camera frame.

This will be Harington’s first major role with HBO since Thrones ended its run in 2019, although rumors about him reprising his role as Jon Snow have been heavily rumored since it was teased a potential spinoff is in the works. And while fans may miss his character from the fantasy series, he’s sure to entertain in the modern-day setting of Industry.

For those less familiar with the show, Industry centers around the team at Pierpoint & Co’s London office, where boundaries between colleagues, friends, lovers, and enemies blur in the company culture defined by sex, drugs, and ego. Check out the photos, above, and stay tuned for more on Industry‘s third season as it continues to take shape.

Industry, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO