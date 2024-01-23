HBO & Max: Everything We Know About the 2024 Slate

HBO and Max have quite a slate remaining as 2024 continues to unfold, and we have quite a far look into the future as the network and streamer unveiled its tentative list of programming last year.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the major titles on the slate and the tentative time ranges they’ll be arriving, per previous announcements.

Early 2024 on HBO & Max



The 2024 slate kicked off on January 14th when True Detective: Night Country debuted, introducing viewers to the latest detective duo Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Navarro (Kali Reis). Following close behind is the 12th and final season of Larry David‘s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which will close out a two-decade run beginning Sunday, February 4. Meanwhile, Max’s Tokyo Vice will debut its second season on Thursday, February 8.

A month later on Sunday, March 3, Kate Winslet‘s latest limited series The Regime, costarring Hugh Grant and Martha Plimpton among others, will premiere. Other titles set to arrive sometime in early 2024 are The Sympathizer starring Robert Downey Jr. and Hoa Xuande, Jerrod, and The Jinx Part 2.

Spring on Max

Heading into spring and early summer, fans can anticipate the arrival of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, alongside the third season of Max comedy Hacks, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Plus, Mindy Kaling‘s university-set The Sex Lives of College Girls will make its Season 3 return.

Summer on HBO & Max

As was revealed with the release of a fiery and exciting trailer, House of the Dragon, HBO’s prequel spinoff to Game of Thrones, will be back with Season 2 this summer, continuing the fight between feuding Targaryen factions. The Italian series My Brilliant Friend is also slated to air this summer, with the fourth and final season on HBO.

Additionally, Industry will be back with Season 3, featuring new guest stars as Kit Harington and Barry‘s Sarah Goldberg join the fray. And don’t miss Sam Mendes‘s upcoming half-hour comedy The Franchise, which explores the inner workings of a fictional film set and its crew as they shoot a superhero blockbuster. The new title stars Himesh Patel, Billy Magnussen, Aya Cash, Richard E. Grant, Daniel Bruhl, and more.

TBD 2024

Still slated to debut in 2024 with exact dates to be determined are The Batman spinoff The Penguin starring Colin Farrell along with Dune: Prophecy, which was formerly known as Dune: The Sisterhood.

2025 on HBO & Max

Rounding out the list of titles with known premiere windows are The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and the It prequel series, Welcome to Derry, which won’t arrive until 2025. Despite their far-off premieres, HBO has already started unveiling cast additions for the new seasons of The Last of Us and The White Lotus. Welcome to Derry was originally planned for a late 2024 release, leading us to believe it’s likely to arrive somewhere in the early half of 2025, but that will remain to be seen.

Stay tuned for more updates on the slate as 2024 continues, and let us know what shows you’re looking forward to.