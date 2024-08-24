Feel the Bern in ‘Industry,’ ‘Orphan Black’ Finale, Remembering Grace Kelly, the Case of the Missing Chimp

Nick Strasburg / HBO

Industry

9/8c

SUNDAY: Reminiscent of those Succession episodes that sent the characters outside their comfort zone to new locales where major twists awaited, this high-finance drama relocates to Bern, Switzerland for a global climate conference that raises the temperature on the Pierpoint investment bank and its desperate brokers. Surveying the gathering, a deep-pocketed wag quips, “It’s like Cannes. Except the attendees are richer, uglier and somehow more insecure than movie people.” They’ll all be in for quite a shock when they learn that former Pierpoint employee Harper (Myha’la) is also on site, plotting her own move with FutureDawn’s frustrated Petra (Barry’s Sarah Goldberg). As Eric (Ken Leung) prepares for a panel alongside green-energy Lumi CEO Henry Muck (Kit Harington), the stakes couldn’t be higher or more treacherous.

Sophie Giraud / AMC

Orphan Black: Echoes

Season Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: The clone — we mean spinoff — of the sci-fi classic ends its first season with Lucy (Krysten Ritter) willing to risk anything to rescue the kidnapped Charlie (Zariella Langford-Haughton). Back in the lab, Kira (Keeley Hawes) discovers the extent of Darros’s (James Hiroyuki Liao) mad-science scheme. And yes, shocking twists set up a cliffhanger. Fans will demand a Season 2.

Everett Collection

Summer Under the Stars

6am/5c

SATURDAY: Grace Kelly, the elegant movie star who married the Prince of Monaco in 1956 and never looked back at Hollywood, gets her first 24-hour tribute during TCM’s annual August star-of-the-day marathon. Her Oscar-winning turn in 1954’s The Country Wife airs early (noon/11c), with the evening hours devoted to her three standout films with Alfred Hitchcock: Dial M for Murder (6 pm/5c), To Catch a Thief (8/7c) and Rear Window (10/9c). Her final film role, in the 1956 musical High Society, airs twice, at 10 am/9c and overnight at 2:30 am/1:30c.

HBO

Chimp Crazy

10/9c

SUNDAY: Things get extra crazy in the docuseries’ second episode, once authorities realize that the celebrity chimpanzee known as Tonka, now in his 30s, has gone missing and wasn’t among the adult chimps transferred from the Missouri Primate Foundation to an accredited sanctuary. Where is Tonka? His caretaker, the obsessed “monkey mogul” Tonia Haddix, tearfully insists the animal died of a stroke. Others, including her adversaries at PETA, believe she faked his death. The series interrupts Tonia’s bizarre story to flash back to the cautionary tale of Sandra Herold, whose ownership of 200-pound “pet” Travis led to tragedy in 2009 when the adult chimp severely mauled Herold’s friend Charla Nash, ripping off her face.

Lifetime

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Taye Diggs, who starred in the film adaptation of Terry McMillan’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back, is executive producer and star alongside Meagan Good of a romantic drama presented under the McMillan banner. He’s Johnnie, newly returned from military service and handed divorce papers when he meets policewoman Carlie (Good), whose speeding ticket is a catalyst for their meet-cute. To move their budding relationship to the next level, Johnny faces a challenge almost as daunting as combat: winning over her three spirited daughters.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: