Feel the Bern in ‘Industry,’ ‘Orphan Black’ Finale, Remembering Grace Kelly, the Case of the Missing Chimp
A pivotal episode of HBO’s Industry takes place at a global climate conference in Bern, Switzerland. AMC’s Orphan Black: Echoes spinoff wraps its first season. Turner Classic Movies salutes the late “Princess” Grace Kelly in her inaugural Summer Under the Stars tribute. HBO’s Chimp Crazy docuseries delves into the disappearance of celebrity chimpanzee Tonka.
Industry
SUNDAY: Reminiscent of those Succession episodes that sent the characters outside their comfort zone to new locales where major twists awaited, this high-finance drama relocates to Bern, Switzerland for a global climate conference that raises the temperature on the Pierpoint investment bank and its desperate brokers. Surveying the gathering, a deep-pocketed wag quips, “It’s like Cannes. Except the attendees are richer, uglier and somehow more insecure than movie people.” They’ll all be in for quite a shock when they learn that former Pierpoint employee Harper (Myha’la) is also on site, plotting her own move with FutureDawn’s frustrated Petra (Barry’s Sarah Goldberg). As Eric (Ken Leung) prepares for a panel alongside green-energy Lumi CEO Henry Muck (Kit Harington), the stakes couldn’t be higher or more treacherous.
Orphan Black: Echoes
SUNDAY: The clone — we mean spinoff — of the sci-fi classic ends its first season with Lucy (Krysten Ritter) willing to risk anything to rescue the kidnapped Charlie (Zariella Langford-Haughton). Back in the lab, Kira (Keeley Hawes) discovers the extent of Darros’s (James Hiroyuki Liao) mad-science scheme. And yes, shocking twists set up a cliffhanger. Fans will demand a Season 2.
Summer Under the Stars
SATURDAY: Grace Kelly, the elegant movie star who married the Prince of Monaco in 1956 and never looked back at Hollywood, gets her first 24-hour tribute during TCM’s annual August star-of-the-day marathon. Her Oscar-winning turn in 1954’s The Country Wife airs early (noon/11c), with the evening hours devoted to her three standout films with Alfred Hitchcock: Dial M for Murder (6 pm/5c), To Catch a Thief (8/7c) and Rear Window (10/9c). Her final film role, in the 1956 musical High Society, airs twice, at 10 am/9c and overnight at 2:30 am/1:30c.
Chimp Crazy
SUNDAY: Things get extra crazy in the docuseries’ second episode, once authorities realize that the celebrity chimpanzee known as Tonka, now in his 30s, has gone missing and wasn’t among the adult chimps transferred from the Missouri Primate Foundation to an accredited sanctuary. Where is Tonka? His caretaker, the obsessed “monkey mogul” Tonia Haddix, tearfully insists the animal died of a stroke. Others, including her adversaries at PETA, believe she faked his death. The series interrupts Tonia’s bizarre story to flash back to the cautionary tale of Sandra Herold, whose ownership of 200-pound “pet” Travis led to tragedy in 2009 when the adult chimp severely mauled Herold’s friend Charla Nash, ripping off her face.
Terry McMillan Presents: Forever
SATURDAY: Taye Diggs, who starred in the film adaptation of Terry McMillan’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back, is executive producer and star alongside Meagan Good of a romantic drama presented under the McMillan banner. He’s Johnnie, newly returned from military service and handed divorce papers when he meets policewoman Carlie (Good), whose speeding ticket is a catalyst for their meet-cute. To move their budding relationship to the next level, Johnny faces a challenge almost as daunting as combat: winning over her three spirited daughters.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Mammals (Saturday, 8/7c, BBC America): A “making of Mammals” bonus episode goes behind the scenes of the nature series to reveal what it takes to capture these animals in their habitat.
- TV Movie Marquee: Hallmark Channel’s The Magic of Lemon Drops (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Lyndsy Fonseca as Lolly, whose gift of three magical lemon drops opens her eyes to paths not taken, with results that could be sour or sweet. The linear premiere of Great American Family’s Finding Faith (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Ashley Bratcher as a Christian advice therapist suffering her own life and faith crisis.
- NFL Preseason Football: The preseason wraps with three Sunday games: Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (2 pm/ET, NFL Network), Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (4:30 pm/ET, CBS) and New England Patriots at Washington Commanders (NBC, 8 pm/ET).
- The Girl on the Milk Carton (Sunday, 7/6c, Oxygen): Airing in two parts (the second at 8/7c), a true-crime documentary recounts the 1984 disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Colorado, capturing headlines that helped lead to the creation of the national milk-carton missing-children campaign. The case remained unsolved until her body was discovered in 2019, triggering a new investigation.
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): Correspondent Ed Lavandera reports “Close Encounters: Tourists in the Wild” from Yellowstone National Park, where tourists’ reckless behavior can lead to dangerous encounters with wildlife.
- Snowpiercer (9/8c, AMC): The escapees aboard Big Alice grieve a personal loss, while back on Snowpiercer, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his nemesis Wolford (Sean Bean) find they now have a common enemy: Admiral Milius (Clark Gregg).
- Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys (Sunday, 9/8c, A&E): The personal archives of his widow Icelene Jones illuminate an intimate two-hour biographical profile of the influential rapper and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan (who died 20 years ago at 35), with commentary from his fellow Wu-Tang Clan members, Mariah Carey, industry execs and family members.