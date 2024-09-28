‘Saturday Night Live’ Gets Smart at 50, ‘Industry’ Finale, ‘Summit’ Preview, Daryl’s ‘Book of Carol’

Rosalind O' Connor / NBC

Saturday Night Live

Season Premiere 11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Returning at the height of an unprecedented political season, the iconic and influential late-night comedy series marks a milestone 50th season by welcoming a first-time guest host with six Emmys to her credit (three for Hacks), Jean Smart. She’ll be joined by Jelly Roll, also making his musical guest debut. Three new featured players—Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline—join the ensemble cast, while Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast will not be returning.

Simon Ridgway / HBO

Industry

Season Finale 10/9c

SUNDAY: There are so many game-changers in the Season 3 finale of this blistering financial drama, it’s hard to imagine what Season 4 (recently renewed) will look like. Change was inevitable at the Pierpoint bank with new ownership—Eric (Ken Leung) calls it a “new world order”—and in this transactional world, everyone’s looking for new opportunities, including the mercenary Harper (Myha’la Herrold) and her frenemy Yasmin (Marisa Abela), whose trip to the countryside with Robert (Harry Lawtey) pays unexpected dividends.

Sean Beale/CBS

The Summit

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Blending elements of The Amazing Race and Survivor, the network’s latest exotic adventure competition brings 16 Americans to scenic New Zealand for a daunting challenge: to trek to a mammoth mountain and reach its summit in 14 days, with checkpoints to gauge their progress. Each climber carries a share of $1 million in their backpacks, and should anyone quit, they’ll lose roughly $62,500 from the total. On the flip side, when the opportunity arises to eliminate a player, they’ll divvy up that person’s share. In the eventful premiere, a medical emergency and a terrifying ravine crossing on a rope bridge bring the group to the brink. New Zealand native and Manu Bennett, Spartacus/Arrow alum, is the no-nonsense host. (This episode repeats Oct. 2 in the series’ regular post-Survivor Wednesday time period of 9:30/8:30c, with new episodes resuming Oct. 9.)

AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: An ocean divides Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) from his BFF Carol (Melissa McBride), and once she discovers this unhappy fact in the Season 2 premiere of the Walking Dead spinoff, she and we wonder how she’ll ever make it to France for their long-awaited reunion. The opener finds Daryl struggling to find his place within the pacifist Nest (at Mont Saint-Michel) of the Union of Hope, while Carol encounters a solitary man (Manish Dayal) who might be the key to her trans-Atlantic dilemma.

Fox

The Simpsons

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: The long-running animated hit opens its 36th season with forever-young brat Bart Simpson celebrating a momentous birthday. For the occasion, The Simpsons has gathered quite the guest-voice cast, most of them playing themselves: Conan O’Brien (a former Simpsons writer), John Cena, Joel McHale, Tom Hanks, and Danny DeVito. Followed by an all-new animation lineup including the new Universal Basic Guys (8:30/7:30c), where Mark joins an all-male country club; the Season 15 premiere of Bob’s Burgers (9/8c), with Tina trying to save her school news gig; and the Season 2 premiere of Krapopolis (9:30/8:30c), celebrating Ice Week.

HBO

The Penguin

9/8c

SUNDAY: In the dark and violent Batman spinoff, Oz “Penguin” Cobb (Colin Farrell) plays a dangerous game, working both sides of the Falcone-Meroni mob war, while the Falcones’ new Don (Scott Cohen) tries to keep black-sheep Sofia (the terrific Cristin Milioti) in her place. She isn’t entirely buying Oz’s appeal to be her ally amid the family conflict: “You’re scrambling for whatever dignity you have left and you’re hoping I will save you,” she tells her former chauffeur. Hey, whatever works.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: