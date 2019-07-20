From 'Mayans M.C.' to 'The Terror: Infamy': Your SDCC 2019 TV Trailer Roundup (VIDEO)
It's that time of the year — San Diego Comic-Con 2019 — and TV fans know what that means: all the scoop on their favorite series and new shows.
For four days, TV networks, casts, and producers share details and sneak peeks at what's coming up, and more often than not, that includes trailers and sizzle reels. From Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which just announced it will be ending with Season 7, to The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, there's something for fans of all genres to enjoy.
Check out all the TV trailers below:
Van Helsing
Season 4, Fall 2019, Syfy
'Van Helsing' Cast on the First Female Dracula & the Biggest Season Yet (VIDEO)
Tricia Helfer spilled on her bloody good new role, and she and her castmates shared their favorite lines.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Fridays, 8/7c, ABC
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Cast & EPs on Sarge's Fate & the Season 6 Finale (VIDEO)
Plus, find out about the cast's plans to take things from set when the series ends with Season 7.
Creepshow
Series Premiere, September 26, Shudder
His Dark Materials
Series Premiere, Fall 2019, HBO
'His Dark Materials' Comic-Con Panel: Why It's Coming to TV, Tackling Religion & More
And what would the cast members' real-life daemons be? Get the scoop on the new HBO series straight from Comic-Con!
The Misery Index
Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 22, 10/9c, TBS
'The Misery Index' Unveils Premiere Date & First Squirm-Inducing Trailer (VIDEO)
The men of 'Impractical Jokers' join forces with 'The Good Place's Jameela Jamil in this unique TBS game show.
Mayans M.C.
Season 2, September 3, FX
DuckTales
Season 2, September 2019, Disney Channel
Fear the Walking Dead
Sundays, 9/8c, AMC
'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast on Alicia's 'Really Bad Turn,' Taking Risks & More (VIDEO)
Plus, find out which character will probably outlive all the others.
Rick and Morty
Season 4, November 2019, Adult Swim
'Rick and Morty': See the First Footage From Season 4 (VIDEO)
The ominous beep noises is here.
The Walking Dead
Season 10, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, AMC
17 Things You Might've Missed in 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Trailer (PHOTOS)
Silence the Whisperers! Breaking down the new trailer, which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con.
The Witcher
Series Premiere, 2019, Netflix
'The Witcher': Dark Magic is Afoot in the First Trailer for the Netflix Fantasy (VIDEO)
'The worst monsters are the ones we create.'
Steven Universe The Movie
September 2, Cartoon Network
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Season 3, August 2, Netflix
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Season 2, Saturdays, 8am/7c, Nickelodeon
The Terror: Infamy
Season Premiere, Monday, August 12, 9/8c, AMC
Carnival Row
Series Premiere, Friday, August 30, Amazon Prime Video