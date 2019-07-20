From 'Mayans M.C.' to 'The Terror: Infamy': Your SDCC 2019 TV Trailer Roundup (VIDEO)

It's that time of the year — San Diego Comic-Con 2019 — and TV fans know what that means: all the scoop on their favorite series and new shows.

For four days, TV networks, casts, and producers share details and sneak peeks at what's coming up, and more often than not, that includes trailers and sizzle reels. From Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which just announced it will be ending with Season 7, to The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, there's something for fans of all genres to enjoy.

Check out all the TV trailers below:

Van Helsing

Season 4, Fall 2019, Syfy

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Fridays, 8/7c, ABC

Creepshow

Series Premiere, September 26, Shudder

His Dark Materials

Series Premiere, Fall 2019, HBO

The Misery Index

Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 22, 10/9c, TBS

Mayans M.C.

Season 2, September 3, FX

DuckTales

Season 2, September 2019, Disney Channel

Fear the Walking Dead

Sundays, 9/8c, AMC

Rick and Morty

Season 4, November 2019, Adult Swim

The Walking Dead

Season 10, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, AMC

The Witcher

Series Premiere, 2019, Netflix

Steven Universe The Movie

September 2, Cartoon Network

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Season 3, August 2, Netflix

Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Season 2, Saturdays, 8am/7c, Nickelodeon

The Terror: Infamy

Season Premiere, Monday, August 12, 9/8c, AMC

Carnival Row

Series Premiere, Friday, August 30, Amazon Prime Video