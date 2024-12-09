Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Listen, there’s a reason that trauma played such a role in the timeline we put together for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney’s (Kenneth Choi) relationship on 9-1-1: They’ve been through a lot. Especially Maddie. Just watch Season 2’s “Fight or Flight.” Well, based on the promo that aired after the fall finale in November, she’s about to go through it again.

The first part of the season saw joy for Maddie and Chimney—she’s pregnant again! They’re also not forgetting about the past (her postpartum thyroiditis) and already planning steps so that history doesn’t repeat itself. But the promo introduced a bigger concern: Maddie’s safety! The preview for the show’s return on March 6, 2025, shows that Athena (Angela Bassett) is going to be dealing with a serial killer—who apparently kidnaps the pregnant Maddie!

Hewitt called this upcoming arc “the craziest thing I’ve ever done on 9-1-1” while on the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast. “That’s all I can say. The audience is not ready. I was not ready. I was not ready. My voice is kind of out; it has been this way since we filmed it.”

She didn’t know it was coming and promised, “It’s wild but it was so fun. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Of course, we can’t help but be worried about what this means for Maddie. It seems safe to say that Hewitt’s voice was out from screaming, but will it be because of what will be done to her or is there a twist coming and someone else will be getting hurt, leading to her reacting?

“There’s kind of a thriller that’s going to start in Episode 9 and Episode 10 I’m really excited about because it’s just a flat-out thriller,” showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider after the fall finale. All we know? We’re worried—and thinking maybe we should be about someone else other than Maddie.

9-1-1, Returns, Thursday, March 6, 2025, 8/7c, ABC