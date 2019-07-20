'The Magicians' Conjures Up First Season 5 Sneak Peek at SDCC (VIDEO)

Ready for a tease about the next quest on The Magicians?

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel, hosted by our own Damian Holbrook, Syfy unveiled a sneak peek at the new episodes. In Season 5, the world and those Quentin (Jason Ralph) left behind have to figure out how to move on without him, but can they?

Complicating matters is the appearance of a mysterious new character from Fillory who surprises Julia (Stella Maeve) in her kitchen, bestowing her with a quest — but there's a big problem. Why can't she help with this "apocalyptic" matter? Watch the video below to find out.

Magic is back and stronger than ever (to a catastrophic degree) in the Syfy series' fifth season. As the Magicians grieve Quentin's death, they must fight through a gauntlet of obstacles — a looming apocalypse, the Dark King's tyrannical reign, and a time jump 300 years ahead in Fillory that strands part of the team in the past.

They must overcome these and many more challenges to keep Earth, Fillory, and their crew from destruction.

The series is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Chris Fisher, Laurie Lieser, David Reed, and Groundswell Productions' Michael London and Janice Williams.

The Magicians, Season 5, 2020, Syfy