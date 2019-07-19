'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Cast & EPs on Sarge's Fate & the Season 6 Finale (VIDEO)

The world might have just received confirmation that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be ending with Season 7, but the cast is already in the middle of filming it — and possibly planning on taking things from set?

Series stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward and executive producers Jeff Bell, Jed Whedon, Jeph Loeb, and Maurissa Tancharoen stopped by the TV Insider suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to tease the rest of the series with our Emily Aslanian.

And of course, first on the agenda is what's going on with Sarge (Gregg), considering May (Wen) shot and presumably killed him at the end of the July 12 episode, "Collision Course (Part II)." But, as the newest trailer reveals, that's not the end of his story.

"It's as hard to kill Sarge as it is to kill Phil," Gregg teased.

As for how his (almost?) killer feels, May is "devastated," "very confused," and "very conflicted," Wen said.

Looking to happier moments, Mack (Simmons) and Yo-Yo (Cordova-Buckley) just reunited, and Simmons acknowledged that his character had some growing to do.

And while there are still 13 episodes of Season 7 to look forward to, Season 6 ends with the two-hour finale on August 2, and Whedon teased, "you'll see our first full-blast sword fight."

Watch the video above to see who might have gotten in trouble for spilling about the final season too soon, how De Caestecker and Henstridge feel about another FitzSimmons wedding, and more.

