'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast on Alicia's 'Really Bad Turn,' Taking Risks & More (VIDEO)

Ahead of the Fear the Walking Dead midseason finale, the cast couldn't say much, but they still teased what to expect and showed how much they enjoy working together.

Stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Lennie James, Jenna Elfman, Rubén Blades, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Maggie Grace, Alexa Nisenson, and Karen David stopped by the TV Insider suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to look to the future for their characters with our Emily Aslanian.

And in particular, it's Debnam-Carey's Alicia you should probably be worried about the most going into the July 21 episode — though it did take her a moment to realize that's the case. After the "initial shock" of getting blood tainted by nuclear radiation on her face and in her mouth, she had to keep going.

But things have definitely taken "a really bad turn" for her just when she's "finally trying to connect with people and do the right thing," the actress shared.

Speaking of living (which Alicia hopefully continues to do), what does that mean in relation to the monologue Morgan (James) gave about living their lives as people? "I think it looks like taking a risk on the future and all the things that the future means," the actor said. "I think it's about risking something other than survival."

Watch the video above to see the pop culture reference that goes over at least one cast member's head, which character they think will outlive all of them, and more.

