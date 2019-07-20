'The Flash' Casts Sendhil Ramamurthy as Monstrous Villain Bloodwork (VIDEO)

Another season of The Flash means another new villain to terrorize the team and Central City.

At the CW superhero drama's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel for its upcoming sixth season, it was announced that Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) has been cast in the recurring role of the DC villain Bloodwork.

Ramamurthy is playing Dr. Ramsey Rosso, a brilliant physician with a genius intellect and the world's leading expert on hematological oncology. He and Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) were once colleagues, and he rekindles their friendship after "an unexpected event" reunites them.

However, "their longtime bond is quickly shattered when the doctor's desire to defy the laws of nature take him down a dark path," which transforms him into "the most chilling villain" the team has ever faced, the monstrous Bloodwork. He'll be the Big Bad for the first half of the season.

"There are many cancers in this world, and they all wear different faces," Ramsey says in the Season 6 trailer. "The most dangerous ones are those that call themselves heroes." Watch the video below to see why.

Ramamurthy has also recurred on The Office, Covert Affairs, Reverie, and New Amsterdam.

The Flash, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW