'Arrow' Unveils First Final Season Trailer at Comic-Con 2019 Panel (VIDEO)

Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) journey is coming to an end in the upcoming eighth season of Arrow.

And according to The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), he's going to die in the upcoming "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Fortunately, we do still have 10 episodes left of the show that started it all for the Arrowverse, and at its panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Saturday, hosted by our own Damian Holbrook, fans got a look at the trailer for the final episodes.

But before we can look ahead, take a look back at the good and the bad of Oliver's journey, including his time on the island, meeting and building a life with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), donning the hood to save his city, and losing friends and family like Tommy (Colin Donnell), Moira (Susanna Thompson), and Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rodgers).

Watch the exclusive sizzle reel above for a look at the final episodes, including Donnell and Josh Segarra's returns, new suits, and more.

Arrow, Eighth and Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 9/8c, The CW