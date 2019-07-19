'The Witcher': Dark Magic is Afoot in the First Trailer for the Netflix Fantasy (VIDEO)

The first glimpse of Henry Cavill in action as Geralt of Rivia has finally arrived, and it's proving to be just as epic as Andrzej Sapkowski's novels upon which the show The Witcher is based.

Fans in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con International were treated to the trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix series during the show's panel Friday, July 19. Cavill was present alongside costars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, who portray Yennefer and Ciri for the event.

They presented The Witcher trailer to the audience during their panel discussion with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Funnywoman Yvette Nicole Brown moderated the discussion, which offered viewers more insight on the hot project.

The epic tale of fate and family comes to life in the nearly two-minute segment which brings fans to a dark world filled with magic, mystery and violence. The world of The Continent serves as the setting for Geralt of Rivia's journey.

Filled with humans, elves, witchers, gnomes and monsters, the battle to survive and thrive is underway in The Continent, where discerning good from evil is easier said than done. Be swept away on a mystifying journey in the exciting new trailer, and don't miss The Witcher when it arrives later this year on Netflix.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Witcher, Series Premiere, 2019, Netflix