'Supergirl' Debuts New Suit, Adds New Characters for Season 5 (PHOTO)

There are a few changes coming to National City in Supergirl Season 5.

As Melissa Benoist had previously teased, her character, Kara Zor-El, is getting a new supersuit, and it was officially unveiled at the CW superhero drama's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel.

The new suit was conceptualized by Supergirl costume designer Victoria Auth and created by Ironhead Studios and Bill Hargates Costumes.

"We're beyond excited to update Supergirl's iconic suit," executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said. "We think her new image is strong and powerful. We hope the fans are as excited about it as we are."

It was also announced at the panel that Season 5 will feature two new series regulars, both first appearing in the premiere.

Julie Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) will play the iconic DC character Andrea Rojas (a.k.a. Acrata). Described as "a polished businesswoman and heir to a Central American tech empire," she "is now making a hostile advance into the world of media." She's "unapologetic and unafraid to make waves" and "holds a mystical secret." She will be the new head of CatCo.

Staz Nair (Game of Thrones) will play William Dey, a "hardened reporter" and character created for the CW series. "On the surface, he's a cynic and a sellout who looks down on Kara's earnest idealism," reads the character description. "Dey's not interested in making friends, he just wants to get the story — but his ties to the criminal underworld could prove problematic."

Supergirl, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, The CW