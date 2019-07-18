'The Misery Index' Unveils Premiere Date & First Squirm-Inducing Trailer (VIDEO)

Get ready to squirm and laugh this fall as the new game show The Misery Index is coming to TBS.

Featuring the men of Impractical Jokers — Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano — alongside The Good Place's Jameela Jamil, The Misery Index is the only game show where contestants can make "a fortune out of other people's mis-fortune." Jamil hosts the show inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, which sees two teams consisting of one contestant and two Tenderloins (the men of Impractical Jokers) playing against each other.

The Misery Index debuts Tuesday, October 22 on TBS, and the first trailer teasing plenty of cringe-worthy scenarios debuted Thursday, July 18 at San Diego Comic-Con International during the Impractical Jokers panel. Playing in a game of stakes, teams compete by ranking hilariously miserable real-life scenarios on a scale of 1-100 based on the Misery Index.

The index was created by a team of therapists, and teams will look at situations that range from getting stuck overnight in an elevator to walking in on your grandparents having sex. The series was developed by comedy writer Andy Breckman along with Ben and Dan Newmark, and all serve as executive producers alongside Howard Klein and Vin Rubino.

Don't miss the hysterical new game show when it debuts later this year. But for now, check out the squirm-inducing trailer below for a peek at what's to come.

The Misery Index, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 22, 10/9c, TBS