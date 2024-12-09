Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

They call it “Hot Topics” for a reason: Sometimes The View‘s cohosts get truly fired up during the discussions. That was certainly the case on Monday’s (December 9) episode, when things devolved into a bit of a screaming match between Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro.

The conversation began with a calmer discussion of Donald Trump’s interview on Meet the Press, in which he talked about him likely pardoning people who were convicted of crimes related to the January 6th insurrection and believing that members of the congressional committee investigating it — including Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney — should be jailed instead.

“First of all, thank God for Liz Cheney,” Navarro said of the news. “She’s not stalking to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring. She’s not going into deep hiding and in silence. She’s not changing her tune all of a sudden. She’s sticking by her guns. She is a principled person with a backbone and courage, and if he goes after her, she’s going to fight back.”

Navarro then continued to offer a call to action for viewers, saying, “It is going to be our job to protect her, to support her, to donate to a legal fund to make sure that there are lawyers ready to defend her, because it costs a lot of money, because it is very stressful and very dreadful, even if there is no crime. Being investigated by the federal government is a big deal, and Donald Trump said, ‘I’m not going to tell them to do it.’ Yeah, but he’s telling them to do it through Meet the Press if he hasn’t done it in private already, and he’s appointing people who are 100 percent loyal to him, and who know that if they want to keep their jobs, they have to do what he wants them to do. So when Donald Trump says something, believe him.”

Goldberg then responded with a similar criticism of Trump, saying, “They’ve been talking about the loyalty oaths, and I thought, ‘Well, so does that mean we get rid of the Pledge of Allegiance? Because isn’t that the loyalty pledge we all take?”

From there, though, she reiterated her now-oft-repeated refrain about how people shouldn’t engage in a panic — at least not yet — and that’s when things went a bit off the rails.

“He makes lots and lots and lots of noise. He says these things, and he does this at least once a week. He does this to keep you all in a panic. He does it to make you all do this and talk about it,” Goldberg said. “All we have to do from now until January 21 is be with our families. Be with our kids. Do our jobs. Make sure our checks don’t bounce. Make sure that we are taking care of ourselves and our families. Whatever he’s going to do, he’s going to do.”

“I disagree with you when you say that. Because we have the luxury of saying that, because we’re legal, we are successful. We aren’t illegal immigrants in this country. You’re not going to be a woman working for the Department of Defense,” Navarro countered.

“You tell people to stay fraught!” Goldberg snapped back.

“I’m telling people to prepare, Whoopi, I’m telling people they are correct. So that means people can be relaxing,” Navarro said loudly.

After a bit of high-volume crosstalk, things continued. “Winter is here. Winter has been with us. And my point is we can lay down and do nothing for the next 15 days and then be freaking out for the next four years,” Goldberg fired back. “We don’t know what we’re panicking for. They’re throwing 50,000 things at you to make you do this. I’m saying don’t buy into that. Do what you have to do. And when we know what is happening, when we know what we’re fighting, we’ll get out and fight. That’s what I’m saying. I’m not saying don’t do anything.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC