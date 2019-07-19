'Van Helsing' Cast on the First Female Dracula & the Biggest Season Yet (VIDEO)

Get ready to greet more things that go bump in the night! Van Helsing is returning for a bigger and better Season 4.

The cast of the Syfy series stopped by TV Insider's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 video suite to discuss any and all things Van Helsing, while also teasing some of the new blood joining the team in the fourth season. Stars Aleks Paunovic, Tricia Helfer, Keeya King, Nicole Munoz, Christopher Heyerdahl, and Jennifer Cheon Garcia opened up about the next-level new episodes, and teased Helfer joining as Dracula.

"Twenty-five [percent]," Garcia said in response to interviewer and Jim Halterman's question about how much grander things will get in Season 4. Munoz quickly amended that it's at least "26 [percent]."

With shooting wrapped on Season 4, the group remained quite mum about the details viewers can expect but they did gush about Helfer's addition as the iconic character of Dracula. "You're up for a treat," Heyerdahl mused about the Battlestar Galactica alum's performance.

"First female Dracula, correct?" Garcia asked aloud. When the rest of the group backed it up, Garcia was quick to call Helfer an "icon" for the role.

The cast divulge some more information in the video above, and they get silly with some recitations of their favorite lines. Don't miss a single second!

Van Helsing, Season 4, Fall 2019, Syfy