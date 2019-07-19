'Rick and Morty': See the First Footage From Season 4 (VIDEO)

Can you say "wubba lubba dub dub"? Because the first Season 4 footage of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is finally here!

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2019 appearance, a quick scene was shared featuring Morty (Justin Roiland) and his dad (Chris Parnell) alongside an alien friend who isn't cooperating. Fans of the animated series have waited a long time for this as the third season wrapped airing nearly two years ago in October 2017.

Season 4 is set to arrive this November, that announcement was made earlier this spring in May, though no exact premiere date has been released yet.

Prepare for more intergalactic fun in the fourth season, as we see in the clip below which shows Morty and his father discussing apps with a little purple alien.

The Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland-created series was picked-up for 70 episodes following its third season, giving fans plenty to be excited about, but this is first new content they've had to enjoy in a while. Thankfully, fall is just on the horizon!

The only drawback for the clip? A clear lack of Rick, but at least the laughs the clip bring will help you ignore his absence.

Rick and Morty, Season 4 Premiere, November 2019, Adult Swim