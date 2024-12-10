Jamie Foxx gets emotional in his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was…, as he opens up for the first time about his recent health battles, revealing that he suffered a near-fatal stroke.

The comedian got teary-eyed as he explained what led to his hospitalization in April 2023, telling the audience, “Please, Lord, let me get through this.”

“April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for an Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f*** to do,” Foxx said, per People. “Before I could get the Aspirin [clicks his fingers], I went out. I don’t remember 20 days.”

Foxx, who was in Atlanta filming his Netflix movie Back in Action at the time of his medical emergency, said that his friends took him to a doctor who gave him a cortisone shot and sent him home.

“What the f*** is that?” Foxx joked. “I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star.”

The Oscar-winning actor revealed it was his sister, Deidra Dixon, who realized something was wrong and took him to Atlanta’s Piedmont Hospital as “she had a hunch that some angels [were] in there.” It was at Piedmont where a doctor revealed Foxx was “having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke” and that he could die if not operated on as soon as possible.

“If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him,” Foxx recalled the doctor saying, noting that his sister “knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time.”

Foxx went on to describe his near-death experience, taking a shot at Sean “Diddy” Combs in the process.

“Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful,” he shared. “I say this all the time, I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel. I thought, s*** have I gone to the wrong place? I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil saying ‘come on’… or was that Puffy?”

“I’m f****** around,” he continued, “but if that was Puffy he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and… no I’m just kidding. ‘Come on in here, n*****!’ No, I’m just kidding.”

Combs, who is facing charges of kidnapping, drugging, and sexually abusing numerous women and men at his infamous “freak-out” parties, also came up earlier in Foxx’s set.

“The internet was saying that Puffy was trying to kill me. I know what you’re thinking… Did-he?!” Foxx quipped, referencing the online speculation that Combs played a part in the actor’s hospitalization.

“Hell no,” Foxx added. “I left them parties early. I was out by nine… something don’t look right, n*****. It looks slippery in here!”

