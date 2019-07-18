'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Ending With Season 7

S.H.I.E.L.D. can only try to protect the world for so long.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 will be the final one, Deadline reported. The series had been renewed for Season 7 in November, and Season 6 is currently airing.

"Going into Season 7, when you know you only have 13 more stories, you really do get a chance to see what that writers' room is going to do when they can do anything," Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb said, adding they're ending the series on their own terms. Expect those last episodes to "tie up any threads that are there."

The announcement comes ahead of the series' panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. PT in Hall H in the convention center. Series stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward will be joined by Loeb and executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon.

According to Loeb, doing it this way allows for them to "have a celebration" and "say to the fans, let's take a journey."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fridays, 8/7c, ABC