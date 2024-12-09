Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian Ward (Daytime Emmy-winner Ray Wise) are the most diabolical team-up on TV since Catwoman joined forces with the Joker! Watch for the couple’s scheme to take down the Newman clan to pick up steam this week on Young and the Restless.

There’s been speculation that Jordan and Ian may have had a role in Heather’s (Vail Bloom) demise, for which Sharon (Sharon Case) has taken the blame. Will that turn out to be the case? Oh, what a tangled web Y&R is weaving! TV Insider chatted with Zenk about her second reign of terror in Genoa City, whether or not she feels Jordan can be redeemed, and how, in 2025, CBS will become a three-soap opera network again!

A collective chill went up the spines of Y&R viewers when they saw not only was Jordan back on the scene but she was also in cahoots with diabolical Ian Ward! Had you ever met Ray Wise before?

Colleen Zenk: No, but the irony is we have so many people in common who have crossed throughout our lives in musical theater. It’s crazy how connected we are. But in all these years, we’d never met until we were in the hair and makeup department at Y&R. I said, “I’m Jordan!” We hit it off, right off the bat. It’s been fabulous!

I have found an acting partner in Ray that I never expected to have at this point in my life. We’re so similar in our working styles and where we came from. We go down the halls [at the studio] singing songs together. It’s absolutely delicious. I’m thrilled to be working with an actor who has this kind of history and repertoire. He’s Ray Wise!

What do Jordan and Ian have in common?

Well, we both have an agenda. We each have an agenda to attack, control, and achieve a connection once again with some of the Newman family. That’s what it’s all about. I believe Ian will do for Jordan what she will do for him in order to achieve their mutual goals.

Their alliance seems to be based on the old saying, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.” However, that might not make for a lasting relationship should their objectives come into conflict.

No. Not at all. But Jordan got out of prison because of Ian Ward. She feels gratitude for that. She was in a place where she was confined and she felt tortured. She’s gone along willingly with his plan.

Jordan’s feelings of animosity are towards Victor (Eric Braeden) because of how she feels he treated her late sister, Eve (Margaret Mason). Ian, on the other hand, is more obsessed with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). How do those differences complement their alliance?

What a great question. I think their immediate problem is how to get to the people that they want back in their lives. Then, they’ll get to new goals after that.

I’m hearing you’re getting to don some fun disguises again.

I just love wearing them! I love being in disguise. It’s so much fun! They’re so theatrical. I have human hair wigs and falls back from when I was 16 years old, back when I was doing print work and all kinds of stuff. So, I have an entire wardrobe of hair and I brought some of it with me this time, and actually, last time, too.

Victor Newman once fed rats to his wife Julia’s (Meg Bennett) lover. Michael Baldwin (Christian Le Blanc) once attempted to assault Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell). They managed to turn corners and find redemption. Do you think Jordan can ever be redeemed?

I don’t know. I do think the love she has for her niece Claire [Hayley Erin] would be the thing that could help redeem Jordan. On all my years at As the World Turns, the thing that was redemptive for Barbara Ryan was her love for her children. While there are some similarities, Jordan is a horrible human being! So, I don’t know what the answer to that is.

In 2016, you reunited with some ATWT pals and scores of other CBS Daytime folks for a big reunion photo, honoring the network’s 30 years as No. 1. What was that like?

I felt so privileged to be asked to be a part of that. It was a privilege for all of us. It was very emotional for all of us to be together again.

And, now, Tamara Tunie, who played Jessica Griffin on ATWT and was in the photo, is coming back to CBS as Anita Dupree on Beyond the Gates.

I’m so excited for all of them because I know probably 90 percent of the people involved in that show. I’m so thrilled for Tamara, for the entire production, and for CBS.

