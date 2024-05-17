Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson were the big winners at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night (May 16).

The ceremony, which streamed live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, saw Stapleton pick up three trophies, including his eighth Album of the Year award, while Wilson also took home three trophies, including Entertainer of the Year.

Wilson also won Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year alongside Jelly Roll for their track “Save Me.” She’s won a total of ten ACM awards over her career and now qualifies for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award (meaning she’s won New Female Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year).

Stapleton’s other wins came for Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, his first win in the category. Overall, Stapleton has won a total of 20 ACM awards over this career.

Elsewhere, Old Dominion picked up the trophy for Group of the Year, The Voice coaches Dan + Shay won Duo of the Year, Megan Moroney took the prize for New Female Artist of the Year, and Nate Smith grabbed the award for New Male Artist of the Year.

The Queen of Country and Voice coach Reba McEntire hosted the ceremony, which featured live performances for Stapleton, Wilson, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, and McEntire herself.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osbourne

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion — WINNER

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney — WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith – WINNER

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold – WINNER

Album of the Year

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton— WINNER

Leather – Cody Johnson

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs — WINNER

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Song of the Year

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis— WINNER

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

Music Event of the Year

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion with Megan Moroney

“Different ‘Round Here” -Riley Green with Luke Combs

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan with Kacey Musgraves

“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen with Eric Church

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Visual Media of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum — WINNER

“Human” – Cody Johnson

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon – WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

Ernest

Hardy

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Morgan Wallen