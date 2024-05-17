ACM Awards 2024: Who Won on Country Music’s Big Night?
Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson were the big winners at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night (May 16).
The ceremony, which streamed live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, saw Stapleton pick up three trophies, including his eighth Album of the Year award, while Wilson also took home three trophies, including Entertainer of the Year.
Wilson also won Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year alongside Jelly Roll for their track “Save Me.” She’s won a total of ten ACM awards over her career and now qualifies for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award (meaning she’s won New Female Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year).
Stapleton’s other wins came for Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, his first win in the category. Overall, Stapleton has won a total of 20 ACM awards over this career.
Elsewhere, Old Dominion picked up the trophy for Group of the Year, The Voice coaches Dan + Shay won Duo of the Year, Megan Moroney took the prize for New Female Artist of the Year, and Nate Smith grabbed the award for New Male Artist of the Year.
The Queen of Country and Voice coach Reba McEntire hosted the ceremony, which featured live performances for Stapleton, Wilson, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, and McEntire herself.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Entertainer of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osbourne
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion — WINNER
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney — WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith – WINNER
New Duo or Group of the Year
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold – WINNER
Album of the Year
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Higher – Chris Stapleton— WINNER
Leather – Cody Johnson
One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs — WINNER
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Song of the Year
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis— WINNER
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
Music Event of the Year
“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion with Megan Moroney
“Different ‘Round Here” -Riley Green with Luke Combs
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan with Kacey Musgraves
“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen with Eric Church
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Visual Media of the Year
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum — WINNER
“Human” – Cody Johnson
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon – WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Zach Bryan
Ernest
Hardy
Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Morgan Wallen