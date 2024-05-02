CBS officially has another franchise on its hands—and we also can’t help but think this is good news for one of its hits.

The network has ordered Sheriff Country to series for the 2025-2026 broadcast season. It’s a spinoff of Fire Country, which introduced Morena Baccarin (who will star in the new show) as sheriff Mickey Fox, earlier this season.

Sheriff Country will follow the straight-shooting Mickey who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. It’s expanding on the world of Fire Country and the town of Edgewater.

Mickey also just so happens to be the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Fire Country‘s Diane Farr), and with news of Sheriff County premiering as part of the 2025-2026 season, we can’t help but think that this is a good sign for the original show’s future. (Fire Country is returning for its third season as part of the 2024-2025 season.) After all, what we got in the sixth episode of Fire Country Season 2 between the sisters was so good, how could CBS not want to see more with crossovers quite easy between Cal Fire and the sheriff’s department? It also seems like a given that Sheriff could join Fire on Friday nights. Now we just have to wonder if we could see Baccarin again on Fire Country next season leading up to her series premiere.

“We knew that we wanted a connection between them and then a connection to Mickey’s possible ex-husband and really sort of feel the sense of this small town,” Fire Country star, co-creator, and executive producer Max Thieriot (who also directed that episode) told TV Insider. “I think we felt like we had played around with different family dynamics up until this point, so it was about coming up with something new and distinct. We also felt like to have a character who has some sort of relationship that’s a little bit deeper than just being friends with Sharon would allow the audience to attach to that character a little easier and really feel like she belonged in the world and belonged with this family and this community.”

He continued, “our biggest goal on this episode was to introduce a character who felt like she was very much a part of this world already and that she lived in and felt authentic to Edgewater and this community and all these other characters, like she’s just one other piece of the bigger puzzle. But I think the big thing as well was because we were showing as a pretty large focus of the episode the sheriff’s office for the first time—we had seen different jobs in the show, usually branches of Cal Fire, maybe neighboring fire stations or volunteer fire departments—and we were really going to spend more time with Mickey in this episode and see this sheriff’s office, we felt like it was important to give that a little bit of a different feel while also keeping it in the same world.”

The Sheriff Country initial episode is being written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, with story by Phelan, Rater and Thieriot. Executive producers are Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for JBTV. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Sheriff Country, Series Premiere, TBA, CBS