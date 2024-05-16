It’s been nearly six years since Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio starred in a series with Daredevil in the title, but in less than a year, they’ll be back to form in Disney+’s Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again.

The series is currently slated to arrive in March 2025, and the stars will once again portray vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock, known by most as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, a.k.a. Daredevil, and crime boss Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin.

While the actors have made several MCU appearances since their former Netflix series was canceled – most recently in Echo – Daredevil: Born Again will get back to putting Cox and D’Onofrio at the forefront.

“It’s fun,” D’Onofrio told TV Insider at the Disney Upfront presentation in New York City on May 14. “The best thing about it is that we like each other and we appreciate each other’s work,” the actor continued, regarding getting back to work with Cox, with whom he has yet to share the screen in the MCU.

“It turns out we have the same kind of sensibility when it comes to scripts and getting things done,” D’Onofrio shared, which sounds much more harmonious than their characters’ clashing sensibilities in the canon fans have become familiar with.

“Yeah, that makes it a lot easier,” Cox confirmed. “We agree on basically everything.”

“It’s great,” D’Onofrio continued. “We couldn’t ask for more, actually, to tell you the truth.”

As for putting Daredevil’s red suit and helmet back on, Cox said it was “good” but joked, “It’s a little more snug 10 years later, but I am not complaining.”

“It’s still such a privilege to put that suit on and to still be the age that I’m at and still be able to play a superhero,” he explained. “I don’t take that for granted at all. My knees are a little bit more sore. My back and neck are struggling a little bit, but they’ll have to pry it off me at some point,” Cox said with a laugh.

“He’s still flying all over the place like an acrobat,” D’Onofrio defended, not allowing Cox to downgrade his capabilities. “He’s incredible.”

While the previous Daredevil series never crossed over with the MCU during its original run, the actors revealed that Born Again will carry on what fans loved about the original show. There is “a lot” of crossover Cox confirmed.

“It originally wasn’t going to be at all, but now it’s a lot,” D’Onofrio reiterated. In October 2023, news that the show was undergoing a creative overhaul broke, and since then, teases that original series stars Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Ayelet Zurer, and Jon Bernthal would reprise their roles have surfaced.

We couldn’t help but wonder if some of those changes and homages to the former series had to do with the fans who were vocal about wanting familiar faces to return. When it comes to credit, Cox said, “I think [it’s] the fans. I think [it’s] the studio as well.”

“That’s a really fine balance to strike,” Cox continued. “If you’re going to remake a show and call it Season 1 and it was a successful show and it was kind of beloved, then you’ve got to do what people liked. But also you’ve got to have a reason for remaking it. So you have to change it up a bit. And that’s just a really fine balance to find.”

So have they found that balance? Cox excitedly teased, “I think that they’ve done a beautiful job doing that. And hopefully, the old fans – the O.G.s – will love it and also, we’ll maybe pick up a few more fans on the way.”

When asked if they could tease where their characters are when the show picks up, Cox answered with an ear-to-ear smile, “Nothing.”

Daredevil: Born Again, Series Premiere, March 2025, Disney+